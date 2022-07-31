New trend 2022: GOALW the first app of the Kick To Earn movement

FOR EVERYONE WHO LOVE FOOTBALL

Madrid, Spain, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoalW is a sports application on Web3 with elements of Social-Fi and Game-Fi; this is considered the first game of the Kick To Earn movement. To participate in training, users need to be equipped with NFT Sneakers (NFT Training Shoes) to practice shooting and passing to earn tokens and NFT.

Blockchain sports apps are considered a new development in the fitness industry because of the many outstanding features it brings, creating a positive interaction between sports and crypto fields.

In addition to decentralization, GoalW is highly appreciated for its liquidity, security, player ownership value, and the diversity of monetization methods.

With GoalW, participants can practice soccer skills and still earn money on GoalW's platform,

The team also gives out questions about sports to enhance the user experience and provide more football knowledge for fans of the king sport.

The World Cup is also preparing to be held, so the introduction of football applications will be a new and popular trend shortly.

Players can own a collection of NFT shoes from 32 countries participating in the world cup to participate in daily exercises on the app. In addition, GoalW also develops a marketplace to help players easily exchange, buy and sell their nft collection.

GoalW also develops a Dapp that helps players holding NFTs can stake or farm to earn sustainable profits; staking and farm packages are also very diverse to suit the investment needs of many people. There are three stake packages: 1 day, 1 week and 1 month. They are developed with attractive profit levels that will attract many members to GoalW.

The development team with a comprehensive marketing strategy to many countries has received a warm welcome, promising that GoalW will be an extremely successful project soon.

GoalW has been supported and accompanied by many significant partners in many countries since the first days, which shows that the team has prepared very carefully for the project.

GoalW will be a successful project in the near future and worth waiting for, please follow along through the official communication channels below.

GLW is a project token developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, according to BEP20 standards, with information and details shared below:

Token name: GoalW.

Token: GLW.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Standard: BEP20.

Decimals: 18.

Contract: 0xE5ef4A12D42B84c965c65B782230f299f165D640

Total Supply: 100,000,000 GLW

Social Office:

https://t.me/GoalWGlobal

https://t.me/GoalW

https://twitter.com/goalw_gow

https://www.goalw.io/



