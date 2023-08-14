The Trend Of High Returns At Acesian Partners (Catalist:5FW) Has Us Very Interested

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Acesian Partners' (Catalist:5FW) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Acesian Partners is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = S$8.3m ÷ (S$28m - S$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Acesian Partners has an ROCE of 48%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 5.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Acesian Partners' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Acesian Partners' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Acesian Partners' ROCE Trend?

Acesian Partners has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 48% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Acesian Partners is utilizing 35% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Acesian Partners' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Acesian Partners' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Acesian Partners does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

