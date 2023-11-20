The Trend Of High Returns At Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Has Us Very Interested

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cadence Design Systems' (NASDAQ:CDNS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cadence Design Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$5.4b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Cadence Design Systems has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 8.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Cadence Design Systems

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cadence Design Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cadence Design Systems here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Cadence Design Systems is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 28%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 141%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

Our Take On Cadence Design Systems' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Cadence Design Systems has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 516% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Cadence Design Systems can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.