The Trend Of High Returns At Datacolor (VTX:DCN) Has Us Very Interested

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Datacolor's (VTX:DCN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Datacolor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$12m ÷ (US$86m - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Datacolor has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Electronic industry average of 23% it's pretty much on par.

See our latest analysis for Datacolor

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Datacolor's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Datacolor, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Datacolor. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 22%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 23% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Datacolor thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Datacolor is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know more about Datacolor, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here