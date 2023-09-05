The Trend Of High Returns At Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Has Us Very Interested

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hut 8 Mining is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = CA$151m ÷ (CA$558m - CA$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Hut 8 Mining has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Hut 8 Mining

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hut 8 Mining compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hut 8 Mining here for free.

What Can We Tell From Hut 8 Mining's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Hut 8 Mining is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 30% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Hut 8 Mining is utilizing 927% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Story continues

One more thing to note, Hut 8 Mining has decreased current liabilities to 10% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Hut 8 Mining has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Hut 8 Mining's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 2.9% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hut 8 Mining (including 1 which is significant) .

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.