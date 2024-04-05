The Trend Of High Returns At Inchcape (LON:INCH) Has Us Very Interested

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Inchcape (LON:INCH) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Inchcape is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = UK£673m ÷ (UK£7.1b - UK£4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Inchcape has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Inchcape's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Inchcape for free.

So How Is Inchcape's ROCE Trending?

Inchcape is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 22%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 39% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Inchcape thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Another thing to note, Inchcape has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 58%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Inchcape is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 41% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know more about Inchcape, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

