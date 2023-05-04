The Trend Of High Returns At Joyce (ASX:JYC) Has Us Very Interested

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Joyce's (ASX:JYC) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Joyce, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = AU$20m ÷ (AU$84m - AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Joyce has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Joyce's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Joyce is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 36%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 46%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Joyce has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 165% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

