The Trend Of High Returns At Mainfreight (NZSE:MFT) Has Us Very Interested

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Mainfreight's (NZSE:MFT) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mainfreight:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = NZ$632m ÷ (NZ$3.5b - NZ$937m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Mainfreight has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Mainfreight's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mainfreight.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Mainfreight Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Mainfreight. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 25%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 160%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Mainfreight thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Mainfreight's ROCE

To sum it up, Mainfreight has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 232% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Mainfreight can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

