The Trend Of High Returns At Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Has Us Very Interested

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mueller Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = US$874m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$348m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Mueller Industries has an ROCE of 46%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mueller Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mueller Industries here for free.

So How Is Mueller Industries' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Mueller Industries are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 46%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 76% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Mueller Industries' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Mueller Industries can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 193% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

