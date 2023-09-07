The Trend Of High Returns At PetroTal (TSE:TAL) Has Us Very Interested

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at PetroTal's (TSE:TAL) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PetroTal:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$149m ÷ (US$620m - US$82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, PetroTal has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured PetroTal's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that PetroTal is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 28% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, PetroTal is utilizing 475% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line On PetroTal's ROCE

Overall, PetroTal gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 180% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

