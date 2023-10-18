The Trend Of High Returns At Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Has Us Very Interested

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Qualys:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = US$142m ÷ (US$710m - US$369m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Qualys has an ROCE of 42%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Qualys' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Qualys.

So How Is Qualys' ROCE Trending?

Qualys' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 309% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 52% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Qualys is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 110% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

