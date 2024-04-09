The Trend Of High Returns At Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SJC) Has Us Very Interested

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SJC) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM16m ÷ (RM102m - RM22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad .

So How Is Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 20% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 50% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has now broken into profitability. And a remarkable 203% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

