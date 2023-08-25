The Trend Of High Returns At Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Has Us Very Interested

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Super Micro Computer, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$761m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Super Micro Computer has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Super Micro Computer compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Super Micro Computer here for free.

What Can We Tell From Super Micro Computer's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Super Micro Computer. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 33%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 140% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Super Micro Computer's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Super Micro Computer can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 1,171% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Super Micro Computer does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Super Micro Computer that you might be interested in.

