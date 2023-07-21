The Trend Of High Returns At VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (ETR:VBK) Has Us Very Interested

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (ETR:VBK) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.39 = €365m ÷ (€1.2b - €268m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has an ROCE of 39%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 27% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 39%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 211%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie that you might find interesting.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

