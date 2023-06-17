The Trend Of High Returns At Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Has Us Very Interested

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Veritiv's (NYSE:VRTV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Veritiv, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$425m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$647m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Veritiv has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Veritiv's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Veritiv.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Veritiv Tell Us?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Veritiv. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 738%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Veritiv appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 25% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

Our Take On Veritiv's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Veritiv has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Veritiv (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

