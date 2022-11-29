U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.75
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,638.00
    +21.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.70
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0363
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1993
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6730
    -0.2280 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,277.54
    +129.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.30
    +3.01 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,017.80
    -145.03 (-0.51%)
     

Trend Micro Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award

·3 min read

Trend Micro recognized as the Global AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive as they work with customers.

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

To read more about Trend Micro's support of AWS, please visit: www.trendmicro.com/aws.

Trend Micro was an early AWS Partner and AWS Marketplace seller, and worked with AWS for the launch of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights. Trend Micro continues to deepen its relationship with AWS, adding the updated AWS Security Competency and the AWS Healthcare Competency to its list of AWS validated qualifications in Q3 2022. These latest innovation milestones have helped to expand Trend Micro's vision for end-to-end cloud security, built around its unified cloud security platform, which delivers visibility and added control across the enterprise.

"Trend Micro has been a huge advocate of AWS Marketplace from the very beginning, so we're delighted to receive this award in recognition of our long-time relationship with AWS," said Kevin Simzer, COO, Trend Micro. "Q3 was our biggest quarter ever for AWS Marketplace sales, which soared 150% year-on-year while recording 80% ARR growth. It's become an indispensable channel for us."

"It's about time-to-market, ease-of-use, and that Trend Micro offers a full, ready-to-go SaaS solution—those are all huge value-adds for us. And the pricing in AWS Marketplace is always right. I haven't seen another security vendor that can provide the same level of service at anywhere near the cost," said MJ DiBerardino, CEO, Cloudnexa.

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries," said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. "We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey."

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Trend Micro is excited to announce it has received Global AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year, recognizing top AWS Marketplace Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-awarded-2022-regional-and-global-aws-partner-award-301686580.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

Recommended Stories

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Ether Drops as Large Investor Moves 73K ETH to Binance

    On-chain researcher Lookonchain warned of selling pressure in ether after a whale moved large amounts of the cryptocurrency to Binance.

  • Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"

    Signups were averaging over two million per day in the last seven days as of Nov. 16, up 66% compared to the same week in 2021, Musk said in a tweet late on Saturday. Reported impersonations on the platform spiked earlier this month, before and in wake of the Twitter Blue launch, according to Musk. Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, has said that buying Twitter would speed up his ambition to create an "everything app" called X.

  • Some Things to Be Thankful For, Even Though Everything in Crypto Is On Fire

    This has been an overall bad year for crypto, but here are some positive things. Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter sign-ups at all-time high, predicts one billion monthly active users one year from now

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Saturday that sign-ups on the platform are at an all-time high as he previewed a slew of changes coming for "Twitter 2.0."

  • Irish Data Protection Commissioner Penalizes Meta €265M For Data Scraping

    The Data Protection Commission (DPC) penalized Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) €265 million and ordered a range of corrective measures. The DPC commenced this inquiry on 14 April 2021, following reports into the discovery of a collated dataset of Facebook personal data that had been made available on the internet. Also Read: Facebook, Instagram Fall Prey To Data Scraping; Indict Chinese Company The scope of the inquiry concerned the assessment of Facebook Search, Facebook Messenger Contact Im

  • Comcast Business Announces Expanded Services Offering at H5 Data Centers’ Albuquerque Data Center

    Customers can now access Comcast Business’ connectivity, networking and security solutions at New Mexico’s critical interconnection point

  • Twitter answering privacy concerns 'so far' - lead EU regulator

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -The lead privacy regulator for Twitter in the European Union said it was concerned about the potential impact of layoffs at the social media company on its ability to meet privacy obligations, but said it was so far getting answers to its questions. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts with little warning following billionaire Elon Musk's tumultuous takeover of the company last month. Prior to the cuts, Twitter employed around 500 people at its European headquarters in Dublin where - like many other tech giants - Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) is the social media platform's lead privacy regulator within the EU.

  • Privacy Isn’t Just an Edge Case for Crypto

    Financial privacy is useful for dissidents in extreme situations. But nobody should have to justify keeping their personal lives private, says our columnist.

  • In the Grand Canyon, the Havasupai Tribe prepares to build better connections to the world

    The Havasupai Tribe, known as the most remote tribal community in the lower 48 states, will soon be less remote thanks to upgraded internet

  • Credit Suisse Faces Fed Fine Over Archegos Collapse

    Credit Suisse has said it could pay a fine and make operational fixes to resolve a probe by the Federal Reserve into its involvement with the collapsed family office Archegos Capital Management. The Fed is seeking "a resolution that includes monetary penalties and certain remedial measures," the Swiss bank said. The resolution is "subject to ongoing dialogue" with the Fed and other regulators, it added in a prospectus for a new share offering that was published Friday. Credit Suisse racked up a

  • Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Gain Following License Approvals

    Hong Kong-listed casino stocks are up in early Asia trade after the Macau government renewed the licenses of the six casino operators currently registered in the city for another 10 years. SJM Holdings Ltd. rises 7.6%, MGM China Holdings Ltd. surges 13%, Melco International Development Ltd. is up 7.2%, Sands China Ltd. gains 5.9%, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. edges 0.8% higher. Casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd., which had emerged as a surprise seventh bidder, had its license application rejected.

  • Retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 85 RS Rating

    Abercrombie & Fitch stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 64 to 85 Monday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. Is Abercrombie & Fitch Stock A Buy?

  • China Stocks Defy US Gloom on Optimism Over Earnings, Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US rose Monday, bucking a broad market selloff, amid stronger-than-expected earnings, newly-announced housing support measures and speculation that nationwide protests could hasten a shift away from Covid Zero policies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe Nasdaq Golden Dragon China

  • Three ETFs That Stand Out Amid Market Drops: Morningstar

    Stocks and bonds have slumped in 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping 16% and the Bloomberg bond index sliding 13%.

  • Charting the Dow: The Industrials Are Leading the Bulls

    We may not be back in a bull market yet, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average is doing its best to push higher.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Carlyle Raises Over $3B To Tap European Tech Boom

    U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) raised over €3 billion ($3.12 billion) for a pan-European technology fund exploiting "pockets of life" in the economy. Focused on lower mid-market and growth technology companies across Europe, the fund, called CETP V, has exceeded its €2.5 billion target in less than a year of fundraising. Carlyle more than doubled the size of the previous fund CETP IV, Reuters cites the co-heads of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners. Also Read: Carlyle Aviation P

  • How Can I Be a Better Investor in 2023?

    The investing field has its own language that includes hundreds of specialized terms. Additional ones are being invented all the time to describe product innovations and new concepts. The study of investment terms is one that can last for as … Continue reading → The post 21 Investment Terms You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.