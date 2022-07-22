U.S. markets closed

Trend Micro Maintains Strong Lead in Cloud Workload Security Market

·3 min read

Industry leader's market share nearly triples its nearest competitor

DALLAS, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro today celebrated its continued leadership role in the fast-growing global market for cloud security, according to the latest the IDC market share report on Cloud Workload Security*.

To read a full copy of the IDC report, "Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2021: Prepare for a Wild Ride," please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/idc-cloud-workload-security

Trend Micro's 2021 revenue from cloud workload security were greater than the second and third largest players combined.

Throughout two years of global crisis, enterprise leaders invested in cloud infrastructure and services to streamline business processes, lower costs and create innovative new customer experiences. They also turned to trusted partners to manage and mitigate the resulting cyber risk. That's created a market for cloud workload security which surged 36% year-on-year in 2021, according to the IDC market share report.

Trend Micro Cloud One was built for this. As business-critical cloud-native applications increase complexity and broaden the corporate cyber-attack surface, Trend Micro offers cloud builders visibility into cloud security and operational posture, enables discovery of threats, risks, and misconfigurations in open-source pipelines, and provides security for:

  • File and object storage

  • Workloads and virtual machines

  • Cloud networks and virtual private cloud

  • Cloud-native applications

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend Micro: "According to the IDC market share report, global organizations spent $2.2bn last year on cloud security and nearly 18% of them partnered with us. Our automated, flexible, all-in-one platform delivers the simplicity and powerful protection they need to secure critical digital transformation initiatives. This commitment to cloud security has kept Trend Micro on top for over a decade."

According to Trend Micro's data, the company experienced 53% customer growth in the AWS marketplace in 2021, leading to a 134% year-on-year revenue increase in the marketplace. Revenues from cloud workload security were greater than the second and third largest players combined, according to the IDC market share report.

The independent market analysis also noted Trend Micro's continued focus on the channel and marketplace-centric selling:

"Frankly, customers like to buy cloud security much like they buy cloud, which means buying security through cloud marketplaces," it says. "In addition, buying through a cloud marketplace provides customers transparency of the spend and enables security units to pass the cost of security to individual business unit application owners. It is a win for security."

*IDC, Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2021: Prepare for a Wild Ride, doc #US49295722, July 2022

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-maintains-strong-lead-in-cloud-workload-security-market-301591961.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

