Trend Micro Successfully Concluded Risk to Resilience World Tour in Singapore, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City, Bringing Attack Surface Risk Management to Reality

Cybersecurity leader reaches out to most geographically diverse customer base in the industry to build resilience against cyber threats

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, brings its Risk to Resilience world tour to cities across Southeast Asia, to unveil new perspectives and key approaches for organisations to achieve long-term cyber resilience with a proactive risk-based approach to cybersecurity. The tour has completed stops in Singapore, the Philippines, and Vietnam with strong positive feedback from attendees.

The event featured in-depth discussions, during which industry experts and analysts shared their valuable insights and knowledge, allowing attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of cybersecurity risk management and develop effective strategies to mitigate risks.

Attendees at the show heard perspectives and learned how to:

Improve their risk posture

Accelerate business resilience

Make proactive risk-based decisions

Emulate real-world success stories

Bridge skills gaps with intuitive tools and workflow automation

Enhance visibility, reduce costs, improve security outcomes, and ease compliance obligations through consolidation

Dhanya Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & AMEA Sales, said "Attack surfaces are expanding in Asia Pacific and globally, increasing cyber risk at organisations of all sizes. In fact, 61% of participants surveyed during the event in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines named improving the attack surface coverage as their key security priority this year. Yet, many executives don't fully understand what resources their security teams need to discover and mitigate vulnerabilities. Our goal with the Risk to Resilience world tour is to help IT leaders across the region understand their risk, communicate with executives, and improve their resilience."

New research by Trend Micro also shows that senior corporate executives continue to underestimate the importance of cybersecurity in driving business success[1]. While more than half of business decision-makers recognize the strong link between cybersecurity and business risk, only one-third report cyber as a business risk, and 28% don't record cyber risk at all. This underscores the need for greater awareness and investment in cybersecurity measures that can help organizations mitigate the risk and achieve long-term resilience.

Trend Micro's tour brings together industry experts and analysts, threat intelligence and insights for a private leadership level discussion that aims to provide a valuable resource for those who are looking to enhance their understanding of cybersecurity and its implications for businesses today. The Trend Micro team is also unveiling solutions that are built to empower security teams, including Trend One – an innovative unified cybersecurity and attack surface management platform.

The Risk to Resilience world tour will reach over 120 cities between March and June in its ongoing mission to help organizations mitigate surging cyber risk. Upcoming stops of the tour in Southeast Asia include:

Jakarta, Indonesia on May 24, 2023

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 1, 2023

Bangkok, Thailand on June 9, 2023.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fuelled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organisations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimised for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organisations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

