Trend Opportunities in Urbanization 2022: Featuring 15 Minute Cities, Emergency Alert Systems, Build-To-Rent Properties & More
DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Urbanization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Trend Opportunity Profiles series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions. The series is designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential mid- to long-term trends transforming their business' growth environment.
These trend opportunity profiles are analyzed across key industries, including health, retail, information and communication technologies, supply chain and logistics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), security, energy & environment, mobility, industrial, and food and agriculture. This research service presents the trend and technology innovations for future cities.
The study covers the following concepts and innovations expected to shape the development of the smart city:
15-minute city
Build-to-rent (BTR) properties
City emergency alert services
Movement analytics
Traffic congestion management systems
Hyperlocal community-surveillance-based health monitoring
Curbside-data-as-a-service
Urban farming
These trends represent the most promising growth opportunities with the potential to transform the current ecosystem of city operations. The mid- to long-term ratings define the growth and impact of the trend in future.
Key Topics Covered:
Trend Opportunity Profiles
The 15-minute City
Build-to-rent (BTR) Properties
City Emergency Alert Services
Movement Analytics in Smart Cities
Traffic Congestion Management Systems
Hyperlocal Community-Surveillance-based Health Monitoring
Curbside-Data-as-a-Service
Urban Farming
Scoring parameters - Disruption Index
Scoring parameters - Growth Index
