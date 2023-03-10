Trend Opportunity Profiles - Economic Trends 2023: Transformative Mega Trends that Drive Growth and Innovation Toward 2030

Company Logo

This Trend Opportunity Profiles is a document that examines global economic trends leading to a better outlook up to the year 2030 and direct opportunities for major sectors such as energy and environment, technology, food and agriculture, mobility, supply chain and logistics, business and financial services, health and medicine, retail, and FMCG. Furthermore, this study addresses factors like the Russo-Ukrainian war and fluctuating oil prices that have led economies to diversify and focus on emerging sectors that push toward a sustainable economy.

Some of the trends analyzed in this report include:

Countries with collaborative synergies unite to form trade blocs to strengthen their economic power and achieve economic development.

Various governments offer support to citizens in need and create recovery funds to protect their economies.

From a consumer perspective, millennials' increasing national and social values drive global companies to support national businesses.

This research seeks to guide businesses toward incorporating these trends by presenting them with upcoming initiatives that will most certainly transform the entire economy and business ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

Economic Diversification to Create Non-oil Growth Opportunities

New European Union (EU) Recovery Fund

Tariff-free Intra-regional Trade

Universal Basic Income

Emerging Trade Frontiers

Neo-nationalism

Saudi Arabia Joining the BRICS

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

Legal Disclaimer

