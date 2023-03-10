U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Why Silicon Valley Bank's crisis is rattling America's biggest banks

Trend Opportunity Profiles - Economic Trends 2023: Transformative Mega Trends that Drive Growth and Innovation Toward 2030

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Economic Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Trend Opportunity Profiles is a document that examines global economic trends leading to a better outlook up to the year 2030 and direct opportunities for major sectors such as energy and environment, technology, food and agriculture, mobility, supply chain and logistics, business and financial services, health and medicine, retail, and FMCG. Furthermore, this study addresses factors like the Russo-Ukrainian war and fluctuating oil prices that have led economies to diversify and focus on emerging sectors that push toward a sustainable economy.

Some of the trends analyzed in this report include:

  • Countries with collaborative synergies unite to form trade blocs to strengthen their economic power and achieve economic development.

  • Various governments offer support to citizens in need and create recovery funds to protect their economies.

  • From a consumer perspective, millennials' increasing national and social values drive global companies to support national businesses.

This research seeks to guide businesses toward incorporating these trends by presenting them with upcoming initiatives that will most certainly transform the entire economy and business ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Economic Diversification to Create Non-oil Growth Opportunities

  • New European Union (EU) Recovery Fund

  • Tariff-free Intra-regional Trade

  • Universal Basic Income

  • Emerging Trade Frontiers

  • Neo-nationalism

  • Saudi Arabia Joining the BRICS

  • Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

  • Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqct7d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.