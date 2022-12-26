Trend Opportunity Profiles-Emerging Business Models

ReportLinker

This series features emerging Trend Opportunity Profiles that share novel business outlooks in the form of models that promote the use of advanced technologies, increased digital presence, and environment-friendly businesses.

The strong impact of the shared economy has led to the growth of models that enable sharing of economic resources, advanced technologies, and productive manpower.



Moreover, sustainability has a profound impact on the future of businesses, drawing attention to the development of clean energy marketplaces and the growth of social enterprises that aim to balance environmental and societal footprints.



The rise of online platforms has boosted virtual marketplaces that facilitate the buying and selling of data, digital service aggregation for the automotive aftermarket, metaverse platforms that enable social presence virtually, and enhanced digital hospitality.

