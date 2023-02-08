ReportLinker

In this report, Frost & Sullivan covers construction’s global and future aspects, focusing on upcoming trends. The study details opportunities for mobility, industrial, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, information and communications technology (ICT), business and financial services, and supply chain and logistics.

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profiles-Future of Construction" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416942/?utm_source=GNW

In this report, Frost & Sullivan covers construction’s global and future aspects, focusing on upcoming trends.



The study details opportunities for mobility, industrial, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, information and communications technology (ICT), business and financial services, and supply chain and logistics.



It offers industry stakeholders insights into the transformative trends that can accelerate smart infrastructure development and guides organizations in incorporating these trends by providing use cases.



The trends are self-sufficient energy-generating homes, online modular building configurators, smart autonomous buildings, exoskeletons for construction workers, perovskite solar cells, remote construction monitoring, construction robots, 4D-printed smart infrastructure, and prefabrication.



Notably, the study discusses the business and financial environment and opportunities arising from new business models.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416942/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



