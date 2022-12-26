U.S. markets closed

Trend Opportunity Profiles-Future of Mobility

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The trend opportunity profile series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium-to-long-term trends that are actively transforming their businesses’ growth environment.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profiles-Future of Mobility" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377288/?utm_source=GNW


These trend opportunity profiles cover 11 key industries: including aerospace and defense; health, wellness, and wellbeing; retail; information and communication technologies; supply chain and logistics; fast-moving consumer goods; security; energy and environment; business and financial services; mobility; industrial; and food and agriculture. The Future of Mobility Trend Opportunity Series presents technology innovations in the mobility environment.

This includes specific opportunities emerging from future trends evolving and moving toward electric vehicle and infrastructure advancements, urban mobility, fleet platooning, autonomous vehicles, micromobility for hyperlocal delivery, dealership-free purchasing trends, and biofuels.This trend opportunity profile analyzes the most-promising growth opportunities that have the potential to transform the current ecosystem of mobility.

The medium-to-long-term trend rating defines the future certainty and impact of the trend.Keywords: biofuels in mobility, dealership-free purchasing, hydrogen fuel cell in mobility, micromobility for hyperlocal delivery, cybersecurity in autonomous vehicles, fleet platooning, urban eScooters, wireless EV charging
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377288/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


