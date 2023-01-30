U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,052.00
    -32.25 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,891.00
    -155.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,084.75
    -137.50 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.00
    -17.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    -1.68 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5500
    +0.0320 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    +1.05 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2374
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1570
    +0.3530 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,085.55
    -463.83 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.22
    +5.21 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.25
    -0.90 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.40
    +50.84 (+0.19%)
     

Trend Opportunity Profiles: Future of Retail (Second Edition)

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

This series features novel business approaches and innovations in the retail space. It is a set of profiles that illustrate the trends offering holistic and interactive experiences for customers as well as convenience and benefits to retailers.

New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Future of Retail (Second Edition)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414118/?utm_source=GNW
This series features novel business approaches and innovations in the retail space.

It is a set of profiles that illustrate the trends offering holistic and interactive experiences for customers as well as convenience and benefits to retailers.

To develop a business ecosystem that delivers high customer engagement, companies are investing in advanced customer interaction technologies that center on mobile apps as a platform for sales, voice-activated shopping services, and AR/VR-enabled online stores.

In consideration of the exponential growth online retail is experiencing, this study discusses generational influence on convenience over price; hence companies are adopting strategies such as delivery within 30-minutes, reserve online purchases offline, and pop-up shops. The study covers growth opportunities in key sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, ICT, construction, industrial, mobility, supply chain and logistics, and business and financial services.

By offering exemplary use cases, this report guides companies on ways to incorporate critical trends into their business and suggests opportunities that will foster growth.
Author: Malabika Mandal Ray
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414118/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ford CEO says automaker needs 'totally different talent' to meet goals. Here's why

    Ford CEO Jim Farley said the company requires "totally different talent" to accomplish its goals, then he explains why.

  • ChatGPT is ‘down all the time’ and people keep using it. What that says to Google alum Elad Gil about bad Silicon Valley advice

    ChatGPT maker OpenAI and similar ventures have seen their ideas catch on very quickly, says Elad Gil.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks You Never Knew Warren Buffett Owns

    Since the mid-1960s, Warren Buffett has shown Wall Street that he knows a thing or two about investing. In the roughly 57 years he's spent as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $685 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of more than 3,800,000%, through Jan. 25, 2023. Thanks to required quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, mirroring the Oracle of Omaha's buying and selling activity is relatively easy.

  • Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023

    Overall, the value of my investment accounts declined by about 22% last year. Most of my stocks are held in retirement accounts, and I just turned 40 years old last year. Plus, there are some excellent bargains in the stock market for patient long-term investors.

  • McDonald’s earnings haven’t been hit by higher prices, as ‘it just seems like Americans are more upset by the change in price at grocery stores’

    As McDonald's prepares to report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday with its stock close to record highs, Wall Street could get pickier about signs of growth.

  • Toyota Rethinks EV Strategy With New CEO

    The auto maker’s new boss will confront a question dividing the corporate world: whether to take gradual steps or big leaps ahead in the move to green technology.

  • Ford Explorers, Hyundai SUVs and Subarus among nearly 400,000 vehicles recalled this week

    Faulty back-up cameras, brake systems and fuel tanks have landed nearly 400,000 vehicles under recall this week, according to the NHTSA.

  • JD.com to Shut Indonesia, Thailand Shopping Sites in Focus Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. is closing its Indonesia and Thailand e-commerce sites as the company shifts its overseas strategy toward supply-chain and logistics services.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsJD.ID in Indonesia will stop accepting order

  • Halliburton Stock, Baker Hughes And SLB Plan Return 50% (Or More) To Investors

    Halliburton stock and other leading oilfield service plays show strength coming off of earnings, with optimistic outlooks for 2023.

  • Electric vehicles more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at end of 2022: consulting firm

    It was cheaper to fuel a gas-powered car for 100 miles than it was to charge a comparable electric vehicle in late 2022, according to Anderson Economic Group.

  • Russia’s Oil Cargoes Surge With Pipe Down and Fuel Ban at Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne oil flows look as if they are moving higher. Two possible explanations: the nation is pushing more cargoes onto the water after Germany and Poland all but halted piped imports, and Moscow has one eye on an impending ban on fuel purchases by the European Union.Russia's crude exports rebounded in the seven days to Jan. 27, recovering most of the previous week’s loss. Aggregate volumes rose by 480,000 barrels a day, or 16%, to 3.6 million in the week. Shipments from

  • Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel

    Long-haul carrier Emirates successfully flew a Boeing 777 on a test flight Monday with one engine entirely powered by so-called sustainable aviation fuel. This comes as carriers worldwide try to lessen their carbon footprint. Flight No. EK2646 flew for just under an hour over the coastline of the United Arab Emirates, after taking off from Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, and heading out into the Persian Gulf before circling back to land.

  • Memory Chip Makers Face a Prolonged Price Slump

    Memory-chip prices, which dropped steeply over the past year, are expected to keep falling in the first half of 2023, putting more pressure on an industry that has already cut investments and jobs.

  • Philips to cut 13% of jobs in safety and profitability drive

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips will scrap another 6,000 jobs worldwide as it tries to restore its profitability and improve the safety of its products following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value. The new reorganisation brings the total amount of job cuts announced by new Chief Executive Roy Jakobs in recent months to 10,000, or around 13% of Philips' current workforce. Philips shares traded up 5.5% at 0855 GMT, helped by fourth-quarter earnings which were much better than expected.

  • China's JD.com to shut e-commerce sites in Indonesia, Thailand

    JAKARTA/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's JD.com is to close its e-commerce services in Indonesia and Thailand, retreating from Southeast Asia after a bruising year for China's retail and technology sectors. JD.com will end its services in Thailand from March 3 and in Indonesia from the end of the same month, its local websites showed. A spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement on Monday that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.

  • Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance

    Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data. Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of the Facebook group, is facing a mass action brought on behalf of around 45 million Facebook users in Britain. Legal academic Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, who is bringing the case, said Facebook users were not properly compensated for the value of personal data that they had to provide to use the platform.

  • Upstart Indian Shipper Helps Get Russian Oil to Market

    Russia is keeping its oil moving, defying fears that sanctions would lead to a plunge in exports, with the help of several international startups plying new trade routes to mostly Asian buyers.

  • Oil slips as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset rising Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, followed the day after by half-point increases by the Bank of England and European Central Bank. "The risk-off cautious mood in the market ahead of the central bank meetings is hurting risk assets, including oil," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

  • This is the biggest regret most retirees have, survey shows

    About 25% of them have resigned to either working later and retiring at a later date.

  • iPhone Sales, Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Bet, Spotify Pricing: Earnings to Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy grew faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022, but the mixed GDP report also showed consumer spending that was slower than forecast, suggesting that the burden of rising prices and higher borrowing costs will continue to pressure demand as this year progresses. Following the ongoing trend, investors will look to companies reporting earnings this week to provide further insight into their expectations surrounding the impact of worsening economic conditions on