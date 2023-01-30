Trend Opportunity Profiles: Future of Retail (Second Edition)

ReportLinker

This series features novel business approaches and innovations in the retail space. It is a set of profiles that illustrate the trends offering holistic and interactive experiences for customers as well as convenience and benefits to retailers.

New York, Jan. 30, 2023

To develop a business ecosystem that delivers high customer engagement, companies are investing in advanced customer interaction technologies that center on mobile apps as a platform for sales, voice-activated shopping services, and AR/VR-enabled online stores.



In consideration of the exponential growth online retail is experiencing, this study discusses generational influence on convenience over price; hence companies are adopting strategies such as delivery within 30-minutes, reserve online purchases offline, and pop-up shops. The study covers growth opportunities in key sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, ICT, construction, industrial, mobility, supply chain and logistics, and business and financial services.



By offering exemplary use cases, this report guides companies on ways to incorporate critical trends into their business and suggests opportunities that will foster growth.

Author: Malabika Mandal Ray

