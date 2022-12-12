Trending News: Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 562.9 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market is valued at $ 394.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 562.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

One of the most significant economic areas is the Cosmetic Preservatives business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses current trends and anticipated changes to provide a full insight into the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers and their current situation and future prospects. It also details the global drivers of the demand for Cosmetic Preservatives, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors anticipated to acceleratethe Cosmetic Preservatives Market growth over the forecast period.The demand for natural and organic cosmetics is rising, cosmeceuticals are used more frequently, and the hair care market is expanding. The growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics primarily drives the market for Cosmetic Preservatives.

We forecast that the sunscreen & scrubs category in Cosmetic Preservatives Marketsales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. This application category is expected to develop as people become more aware of the damage that ultraviolet rays do to the skin.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Dynamics

Expanding Consumer Demand for Cosmetics with Many Uses to Drive the Market Growth

Color-correcting (CC) creams and beauty balms (BB) are two examples of goods with increasing demand due to their multipurpose nature. Vendors are releasing cosmetics with multiple advantages in personal care and beauty products to meet this growing demand. Preservatives like Dow's FA 4002 ID silicone acrylate and EPITEX 66 Polymer, which are antimicrobial and added to product formulations to inhibit the growth of microorganisms, are used in these multipurpose cosmetic and beauty care products. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rising adoption of such products will accelerate the growth of the Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market during the forecast period.

The incorporation of Cutting-Edge Technologies into Manufacturing Procedures is Promoting Market Expansion

To draw significant consumers from all over the world, the cosmetics sector is embracing new technology. Manufacturers are developing advancements in cosmetic formulation technology, which can simplify manufacturing to satisfy the growing demand for multifunctional and environmentally friendly products. Cosmetics, like all other products, are susceptible to microbial contamination; as a result, a suitable preservative system is needed to prevent microbial growth and increase the product's shelf life.

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Segmentation

By Type

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Donors

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Quaternary Compounds

Organic Acids & Their Salts

Other Types





By Application

Lotions

Facemasks

Sunscreens& Scrubs

Shampoos & Conditioners

Soaps

Showers Cleansers & Shaving Gels

Face Powders & Powder Compacts

Mouth Washers & Toothpastes

Other Applications





By Raw Material

Raw Material

Naturals

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Top Trends in Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Cosmetic Preservatives industry is the growing demand for organic and natural cosmetics. Customers are choosing products that are soft and safe on the skin as they become more aware of the negative effects of synthetic preservatives.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Cosmetic Preservatives industry is advances in technology. New technologies, like microencapsulation, have facilitated the creation of novel Cosmetic Preservatives with improved efficacy and longer shelf lives.

Top Report Findings

Based on type, most of the Cosmetic Preservatives Market's revenue is controlled by thephenol derivativescategory. The development of the market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising use of phenol derivatives, particularly phenoxyethanol, in the manufacturing of cosmetics like skin-lightening creams and lotions, hair coloring solutions, and sunscreens.

Based on application, the sunscreen & scrubs category dominated the Cosmetic Preservatives Market, and this trend isanticipated to continue.Products like sunscreen and scrubs that contain water or other aqueous-based solvents like glycols, polyols, esters, or ethers use Cosmetic Preservatives.

Based on raw materials, the natural category dominated the Cosmetic Preservatives Market, which is anticipated to continue. Due to the increased demand for sunscreen creams brought on by climate change and global warming, businesses are increasing their use of natural components in manufacturing.





Top 10 Players Generate More Than 45% of the Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Cosmetic Preservatives Market are technology providers such as Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Ashland Global (US), Arkema Chemicals (France), BASF Chemicals Company (Germany), and DuPont de Nemours (US).These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players include Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Ashland Global (US), Arkema Chemicals (France), BASF Chemicals Company (Germany), DuPont de Nemours (US), Sharon Laboratories (Israel), Symrise AG (Germany), Thor Group Ltd (UK), Chemipol (Spain), Salicylate & Chemical Pvt Ltd. (India), Dadia Chemical Industries (India) and others.As per the latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% of market revenue.

Phenol DerivativesCategory inCosmetic Preservatives Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Cosmetic Preservativesare an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Cosmetic Preservatives to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the type, the Cosmetic Preservatives Marketis divided intoparaben esters, formaldehyde donors, phenol derivatives, alcohols, quaternary compounds, organic acids & their salts, and other types.

During the forecast period, the market for Cosmetic Preservativesis anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the phenol derivatives category. The market is expected to be driven by the expanding use of phenol derivatives, particularly phenoxyethanol, in the production of cosmetics like sunscreens, creams, lotions, and hair coloring solutions.

On the other hand, the paraben esterscategory is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. A wide range of rinse-off and leave-on products, especially those with high water content, like conditioners and shampoos, can use paraben esters.

Top Players in the Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Ashland Global (US)

Arkema Chemicals (France)

BASF Chemicals Company (Germany)

DuPont de Nemours (US)

Sharon Laboratories (Israel)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Thor Group Ltd (UK)

Chemipol (Spain)

Salicylate & Chemical Pvt Ltd. (India)

Dadia Chemical Industries (India)





Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period due to an increase in the use of cutting-edge technologies in the cosmetics industry, an increase in the number of R&D activities in the area, and the presence of strong manufacturing infrastructure.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cosmetic Preservatives Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 394.6 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 562.9 Million CAGR 6.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Ashland Global (US), Arkema Chemicals (France), BASF Chemicals Company (Germany), DuPont de Nemours (US), Sharon Laboratories (Israel), Symrise AG (Germany), Thor Group Ltd (UK), Chemipol (Spain), Salicylate & Chemical Pvt Ltd. (India), Dadia Chemical Industries (India) and others.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

