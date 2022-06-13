U.S. markets closed

Trending Today Airing on Fox Business Features Media Monkey, a Leader in the Marketing Industry, and its new Hazcom app!

·4 min read

ITASCA, Ill., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business on Saturday, June 25th at 5:30pm EST, Media Monkey, a leader in the marketing industry, shares its custom solutions for its customers unique marketing needs. Watch to learn how Media Monkey can be your company's one stop shop for digital and traditional marketing. This episode also features Media Monkey's new Hazcom application, which utilizes a simple, user-friendly interface to provide a trailblazing alternative to traditional SDS document organization and storage. Filming will occur at the renowned National Restaurant Association in Chicago!

Whether customers require a box of business cards, or a custom-tailored website, Media Monkey provides comprehensive support and solutions for their customers' needs. "We have an innovative team and list of capabilities that allows us to fill in wherever our customers need us. Our core values revolve around approaching our customers' needs with a can-do attitude, while looking at our customers challenges as an opportunity to develop a unique solution and earn their trust along the way," says Media Monkey's Ernest Krause, VP of Sales. Media Monkey prides itself on bringing decades of experience, a team that values creative problem solving, and result-focused solutions to serve their customers' businesses. With a focus on innovative thinking, Media Monkey addresses pack out, logistics, and communication to ensure customers' goals and plans are executed as they envisioned.

Media Monkey's Hazcom app improves business safety by putting safety knowledge at your fingertips. About the inspiration behind Hazcom, Krause says, "We wanted to give our customers speedy and easy to use application that houses their safety data. We know that when it comes to safety at the workplace every second counts. The Hazcom app has given our customers one of the most user-friendly safety tools available. We are always working on new ways to expand its offerings, so it is not just a useful safety tool, but an all-encompassing safety training resource. Our team's willingness to research and comprehend our clients' needs is a testament to the diversity of what Media Monkey is capable of." This all-inclusive mobile application makes handling SDS sheets easier as they are accessed rapidly, updated instantly from the manufacturer, and effortlessly shared from a mobile device. Included features allow the upload of business Standard Safety practices, and safety videos, tips and files as well as quick, easy access to Poison Control. Trending Today Senior Producer Harris Plummer says, "Here at Trending Today we value creative solutions that simplify how businesses deal with important, necessary information in a way that is efficient and innovative."

About Trending Today:

Trending Today is an award-winning business show that features entrepreneurs, companies, and trendsetters that are transforming their respective industries. Trending Today guests share their stories and commitment to building their brands, inspiring entrepreneurship and the American dream. Trending Today airs on Fox Business Saturdays. Learn more at www.TrendingToday.com.

About Media Monkey:

Media Monkey has over 30 years of marketing experience, creating a solid foundation of resources to provide successful results for their clients. As a leader in the marketing industry, it focuses on unique, personalized, and complete solutions that meet their client's needs. Learn more at www.mediamonkeymarketing.com.

About Hazcom:

Media Monkey's Hazcom application is an all-inclusive mobile app that offers a simple and effective interface, providing easy access to important safety knowledge. While eliminating paper waste and keeping employees informed on safety knowledge, the Hazcom app could replace current and traditional SDS sheets for businesses. Learn more at www.hazcoms.com.

About the Author:

Michelle Layne is the resident writer for Trending Today. She loves telling and following inspiring stories about entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing their industries and chasing their dreams. She has a Master of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University.

