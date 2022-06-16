U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.75
    +33.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,896.00
    +235.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,719.00
    +125.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.40
    +18.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.88
    +1.57 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    +14.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • Vix

    29.62
    -3.07 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4040
    +0.5850 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,650.81
    +653.09 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.95
    +35.71 (+7.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,925.94
    +599.78 (+2.28%)
     

Trending Today, a Business Series Airing on Fox Business, Features Industry Leaders

·3 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, features industry leaders and business innovators, Abelei Flavors, Retail Space Solutions, Quilling Card, and Media Monkey, who are shaping the landscape of their respective industries. Watch Saturday, June 25th at 5:30pm EST/4:30pm CST to learn how each of these trendsetters are transforming their businesses with fresh and influential ideas, products, and practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Electric Productions)
(PRNewsfoto/Electric Productions)

Abelei Flavors, an innovative flavor supplier, provides outstanding customer care as a dedicated flavor supplier for food, beverages, confectionery, and pharmaceutical applications. With a team of passionate, experienced professionals, Abelei Flavors creates tasty, unique, and trending flavors that fit the specific needs of their customers.

Retail Space Solutions designs, develops, and produces a full line of retail merchandising trays to transform their customers' product presentation to deliver real results. From supermarkets to general merchandise, the Retail Space Solutions team understands that it matters how businesses present their products, and they focus on creating an exceptional shopping experience by improving product visualization and presentation.

Quilling Card, a flourishing greeting card company, uses their passion to make the beautiful art form of quilling more accessible for people around the world. By bringing this art to our homes, Quilling Card has proudly become the premiere source of preserving and sharing this lost art. Each Quilling Card is expertly designed and handmade by a master artisan ensuring quality artistic cards for family, friends, and loved ones.

The 2022 National Restaurant Association Show held in Chicago allows innovators and trendsetters in the foodservice industry to discover exciting new products, interact with groundbreaking new equipment, while also establishing business connections, attending education lectures headed by industry experts, and forming important networking connections. With attendees from all 50 states and 110 countries, foodservice professionals will discover new ways to connect with their customer base, increase their networks, and continue to grow their success.

Media Monkey, a leader in the marketing industry, shares its custom solutions for its customers' unique marketing needs and how it's a one stop shop for digital and traditional marketing. This episode, which was filmed at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Show, also features Media Monkey's new HazCom application, which utilizes a simple, user-friendly interface to provide a trailblazing alternative to traditional SDS document organization and storage. This all-inclusive mobile application improves business safety by putting safety knowledge at your fingertips.

About Trending Today:

Trending Today is an award-winning business show that features entrepreneurs, companies, and trendsetters that are transforming their respective industries. Trending Today guests share their stories and commitment to building their brands, inspiring entrepreneurship and the American dream. Trending Today airs on Fox Business Saturdays. Learn more at www.TrendingToday.com.

About the Author:

Michelle Layne is the resident writer for Trending Today. She loves telling and following inspiring stories about entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing their industries and chasing their dreams. She has a Master of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology from SNHU.

Media Contact: Liz Plummer, (561) 201-0506, liz@trendingtoday.co

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trending-today-a-business-series-airing-on-fox-business-features-industry-leaders-301569126.html

SOURCE Trending Today

