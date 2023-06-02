What’s Trending Today: National Donut Day, Spelling Bee Champion, Debt Deal, Twitter Exec Resigns

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Spelling Bee Champ

A 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee and took home $50,000 after he correctly spelled psammophile, CNN reported. Dev Shah also correctly spelled schistorrhachis, aegagrus, rommack and tolsester.

National Donut Day

Speaking of spelling, it’s National Donut (or Doughnut) Day. At Krispy Kreme Inc. and other chains, customers can get a free donut (or doughnut) at various outlets on Friday.

Twitter Exec Resigns

Ella Irwin, the Twitter executive in charge of content moderation and policy, has resigned, leaving new owner Elon Musk without one of his most loyal lieutenants. As head of Trust and Safety, Irwin helped oversee Twitter’s policies on harassment, hate speech and violent content — rules which were relaxed under Musk. She was also heavily involved in account suspensions, and would frequently respond to Twitter users whose accounts were blocked. Irwin confirmed her departure, which was earlier reported by Fortune, in an email.

Debt-Limit Passes

The Senate passed legislation to suspend the US debt ceiling and impose restraints on government spending through the 2024 election, ending a drama that threatened a global financial crisis. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden, who forged the deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and plans to sign it just days ahead of a looming US default. The 63-36 vote on the bill was carried by moderates in both parties, many of whom aired their misgivings about parts of the deal but were convinced that their concerns weren’t worth risking the havoc a default would unleash.

Nuggets Take Game 1

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 104-93 to take a 1-0 series lead.

--With assistance from Steven T. Dennis, Erik Wasson, Jarrell Dillard, Zach C. Cohen, Aisha Counts and Davey Alba.

