U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.75
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,150.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.25
    +14.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.50
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.41
    +0.51 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6630
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,888.21
    +246.12 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.16
    -47.72 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.27
    -0.01 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Trendlines Invests in Agri-Fintech Company AgriG8

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MISGAV, Israel and SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trendlines Group Ltd. ("Trendlines") , is pleased to announce that its fund, The Trendlines Agrifood Fund Pte. Ltd., has invested in AgriG8 Pte Ltd. ("AgriG8") as its first foray into the thriving agri-fintech space.

Co-created in Q3 2021 with Golden Sunland Singapore Pte Ltd ("GSS"), AgriG8 leverages on the diverse experiences of its founders and their in-depth knowledge in the smallholder agriculture sector to transform and set new standards in agri-financing.

Smallholder and family scale farms are the backbone of our global food system, yet many of them do not have access to financing. Globally, financial institutions have yet to efficiently access and accurately appraise these farmers as borrowers. However, given the right data and insights, financial institutions would be able to radically transform the sector, setting it on a more sustainable path. "AgriG8's mission is to be the bridge between financial institutions and the enormous market of 475 million smallholder farmers globally," said Mr David Chen, CEO of AgriG8.

Better farmers make better borrowers

Driven by big data and AI, smallholder farm advisory apps have advanced exponentially in the last decade. However, getting farmers to act on these insights remains a challenge. "Good advice has no real value unless the farmer decides to act on it," said David. AgriG8's edge lies in its ability to use the data and insights to drive behavioural change in the farmers by encouraging sustainable agricultural practices through a gamification mechanism that creates real-world incentives in the form of differentiated borrowing rates and discounts on raw materials.

AgriG8 integrates real-time monitoring with proprietary farmers' behavioural analysis to provide financial institutions the MRV (measurement, reporting and verification) capabilities to reduce their lending risk. These features further validate the socio-environmental impact of their sustainability-linked loans (e.g., reduction of carbon footprint). AgriG8's sustainable loan origination and credit assurance platform is designed to unlock urgently needed capital for millions of previously untapped borrowers. This platform also provides financial institutions the means to quantify and validate the new portfolios' ESG performance - a market rated benchmark gaining significance across all industries.

CEO of The Trendlines Agrifood Innovation Centre ("AFIC"), Mr Anton Wibowo, commented: "Trendlines sees a big gap in farmers' access to sustainable financing especially for smallholder farmers in developing countries. We believe that AgriG8 brings a unique and creative approach to solving this problem. Their agronomy knowledge and innovative approach to farmer onboarding and retention will help financiers gain confidence in farmers' performance and unlock an entirely new market segment."

Future Expansion

Together with Garuda Robotics as their key technology partner in platform and Artificial Intelligence development, AgriG8 will proceed with the pilot in Q1 2022, together with lending and NGO partners. The plan is to expand to Africa and Indonesia by Q3. According to David, "We are planning to add a carbon emissions measurement tool into our platform, allowing both farmers and lenders to further quantify their climate related mandates. Our goal is to provide new standards for agri-financing that benefits both the farmers and the lenders."

About AgriG8:

AgriG8 is the brainchild of Golden Sunland Singapore ("GSS") and AFIC. GSS is a certified BCorp and Inclusive Business rice value chain company where the founders have more than 30 years of experience in the rice development sector. GSS is also the brand owner of "The Little Rice Company" that sources sustainable rice directly from the fields.

About The Trendlines Agrifood Fund

The Trendlines Agrifood Fund is based in Singapore and invests in near-future agrifood companies to address the immense challenges that the global food and agricultural systems face. Powered by a team of industry experts together within the Trendlines' global network in the agrifood ecosystem, the Fund leverages its deep and wide experience to invest in exceptional agriculture and food companies for meaningful and sustainable impact on the entire value chain, creating value for all stakeholders.

About The Trendlines Group

Trendlines invests in and incubates innovation-based medtech and agrifood technology companies to fulfil its mission to improve the human condition. As intensely hands-on investors, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of its portfolio companies from technology development to business building. Trendlines' shares are traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX (OTCQX: TRNLY).

Contact Information

Singapore:
Keith Loo, The Trendlines Agrifood Fund
keith@trendlines.com
Tel: +65 9837 0855

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trendlines-invests-in-agri-fintech-company-agrig8-301456934.html

SOURCE The Trendlines Group Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • Tesla and Nvidia Are Picked for Big Gains by This Robot Trader. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in Sout

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett's frugal habits can help you save money just like a billionaire

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.

  • Why Roblox Rolled Over for an 18% Loss in December

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) tumbled like a Jenga tower, after the online gaming platform reported November metrics that were below expectations. With the new year, Roblox is down another 18% so far in January. Roblox began trading through a direct listing in March 2021 and had been one of the best performing IPOs of the year.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • How Does Tesla's China Growth Compare to Nio's?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) record-high quarterly and full-year production and delivery numbers caught the market by surprise on Monday as its share price rose to within striking distance of its all-time high. Investors who follow the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market might be interested to see how Tesla's numbers compare to those of Chinese EV heavyweight Nio (NYSE: NIO). Daniel Foelber (Tesla): According to reports by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October and 52,859 in November.

  • Is Tesla Stock Headed to $1,400 or $67? Why Predicting Auto Makers’ Performance Is Tricky.

    Ford Motor General Motors Tesla and Rivian Automotive each had price swings of more than 10% during the first trading week of the year. Tesla made the first big move, jumping 13.5% on Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 308,600 vehicles, trouncing estimates and its own record. Next, Ford (F) gained 11.7% on Tuesday after it announced that it would raise production of its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, to 150,000 units a year.