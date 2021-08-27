U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,503.70
    +33.70 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,448.40
    +235.28 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.93
    +145.12 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.65
    +44.67 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.70
    +1.28 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    +15.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.43 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    -0.0210 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,410.22
    +1,477.78 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,220.35
    +52.46 (+4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.28
    +23.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Find trends, advice and value at these special breakout sessions during TC Disrupt 2021

Alexandra Ames

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place September 21-23, and we’re here to call out just some of the awesome content we have scheduled over three very busy days. The Disrupt agenda so far features more than 80 interviews, panel discussions, events and breakout sessions that span the startup tech spectrum...with more to come!

You gotta pay to play: Buy your pass to Disrupt 2021 here and open a door to opportunity.

Let’s talk about the special breakout sessions, which are hosted by our partners. These smaller sessions deliver real value and, according to attendee feedback, that holds true across all TechCrunch events.

I enjoyed the big marquee speakers from companies like Uber, but it was the individual breakout presentations where you really started to get into the meat of the conversation and see how these mobile partnerships come to life. — Karin Maake, senior director of communications at FlashParking

“There was always something interesting going on in one of the breakout sessions, and I was impressed by the quality of the people participating. Partners in well-known VC firms spoke, they were accessible, and they shared smart, insightful nuggets. You will not find this level of people accessible and in one place anywhere else." Michael McCarthy, CEO of Repositax

Now’s the time to start planning your Disrupt 2021 schedule, and you don’t want to miss out on these informative presentations:

The Missing Block to Bring Crypto to the Masses

With the emergence of concepts such as NFT and GameFi, socialization prosperities are bringing new energy to the crypto world. Known as the People’s Exchange, KuCoin is committed to exploring disruptive technologies and genius ideas to bring crypto closer to the masses. In this session, you will hear from KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu on what is the outlook of the evolving crypto market and how to achieve better trading experience for cryptocurrency investors. Brought to you by KuCoin

Humanizing AI: How Brands Are Revolutionizing Customer Experience in an increasingly Digital World

Empathy deficit is the largest imminent threat to a businesses’ growth, but there’s hope. Humanized AI is allowing brands to create empathetic customer experiences by offering uniquely personal interactions with digital people. But what is empathy, really? And how can it help brands and storytellers better connect with their audiences in a cookie-less world? Soul Machines’ co-founder and CBO Greg Cross explains how embracing AI could be just the competitive advantage your brand needs. Brought to you by Soul Machines

Revolutionizing the Global Metaverse Economy

Together Labs is leveraging the power of blockchain technology to create the new metaverse economy where users can buy, sell, invest and shape its future. Earlier this year, Together Labs launched VCOIN, the first global, digital currency that can be used in and out of the metaverse. VCOIN makes it possible for users to play to earn real value and then convert that value to cash. Soon, Together Labs will introduce additional blockchain offerings to accelerate the transition to a complete blockchain economy, setting the economic model for other metaverses to follow. Brought to you by VCOIN

Securing your journey to IPO from the start

Without the right governance tools in place at a company’s inception, a business becomes susceptible to risks as it scales. Adopting governance practices early in a business’s growth process sets them up for long-term growth and a successful IPO. Hear leadership perspectives for securing your business growth in a time of rapid change. Brought to you by Diligent Corporation

You’ve Raised Your Seed Round—Now What? Preparing for Your Series A

The first hurdle has been cleared: initial funding is in the bank. You’re hiring more talent, seeing the beginnings of a finished product with clear evidence of traction, and experiencing the coveted growth that previously felt just out of reach. Before you know it, the decision to raise for what is arguably the most competitive round is staring you in the face. In this panel, join Samsung Next’s David Lee alongside founders Kadie Okwudili (Agapé), Andy Hoang (Aviron), and Jim Bugwadia (Nirmata) as they discuss the learnings and nuances of bridging Seed to Series A. Brought to you by Samsung Next

Korea Pavilion Pitch Session - Hosted by KOTRA

We present the 13 pioneering Korean companies that will enrich our lives with their innovative edge. The companies specialize in various technologies including Green Tech, AR/VR, 3D Display, AI & Big Data, and Cybersecurity. Don't miss your chance to catch a glimpse of ingenuity from the technology powerhouse. Brought to you by KOTRA

Eliminating Styrofoam Protective Packaging

Over 380 million tons of plastic are produced every year and 50% of that for single-use purposes such as product packaging. Until now, companies have been hard-pressed to find a replacement for styrofoam for protecting fragile items like electronics and appliances. John Felts of Cruz Foam will discuss the development of bio-benign, compostable alternative materials. Tom Chi of At One Ventures, will talk about the importance of investing in environmental and climate entrepreneurs. Moderator, Scott Cassel of PSI will lead the discussion on how the packaging value chain can create a truly circular economy. Brought to you by Cruz Foam

Powering What’s Next: Insights from the Enterprise Software Market

Spurred by digital transformation and the recent shift to remote work, the enterprise software industry has gone from strength-to-strength and competition for deals and valuations are at all-time-highs. While investor appetite for enterprise software may be strong, it doesn’t mean that all tech businesses make worthy investments. In this panel, hear from Michael Fosnaugh and Monti Saroya, Co-Heads of Vista’s Flagship investment strategy, and a selection of Vista CEOs on the hallmarks of best-in-class software companies and trends driving the industry. Brought to you by Vista Equity Partners

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place September 21-23. Don’t have your pass yet? Buy one here and check out the breakout sessions for trends, advice and opportunities to help grow your business.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Tired of Sensor Dust With Your Sony Camera? Try One of These Lenses

    We’re streaming daily onApple Podcasts,Google Podcasts,Stitcher,Pocket Casts, andSpotify!You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. You’ve got only a few days left to snag some incredibly well built zoom lenses! Right now, you can get $100 off some of Tamron’s best lenses! Save $100 on the Tamron 17-28mm F2.8 Di III RXD

  • Dogecoin Faces Further Decline On Close Below $0.28: Analysis

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors should soon expect to dive in for another major downturn. What Happened: According to a recent AMBCrypto technical analysis, Dogecoin's price rested on support located in the $0.28 area and its 12-hour 200-candle simple moving average. Since the analysis was first published, the coin has already lost the support and dropped down to $0.2734 as of press time. Per the report, Dogecoin had an opportunity to start an uptrend when it broke over $0.28 on August 13, but

  • China targets U.S. IPOs, algorithms, cloud in latest tech takedown

    China has launched a multi-pronged attack on its tech companies, threatening to curb their ability to list in the United States, seeking to tighten up regulation of their use of algorithms and sidelining their cloud computing businesses in a major city. In another move amid a wave of regulations on the tech sector announced in recent months, Beijing has also cracked down https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crack-down-chaotic-online-fan-culture-2021-08-27 on what it described as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture, imposing new restrictions on already tightly controlled content in China. The moves further clip the wings of Chinese tech behemoths such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings and have unnerved investors, hammering Chinese shares traded at home and abroad.

  • How 5G Is Creating New Experiences, Transforming Industries and Enriching Lives

    A message from Qualcomm Technologies

  • Bitcoin Goes Back to the Future for Mainstream Adoption

    On-chain analyst Willy Woo illustrates that based on the internet’s history, it is still early innings for the bitcoin market.

  • T-Mobile Hacker Who Stole Data on 50 Million Customers: ‘Their Security Is Awful’

    John Binns said he managed to pierce T-Mobile’s defenses after discovering in July an unprotected router exposed on the internet. The 21-year-old said he did it to gain attention: “Generating noise was one goal.”

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $48,500 Brings sub-$46,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to move back through to $48,500 levels else face heavier losses…

  • Why Cardano Is Plunging Today

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 9% in the past 24 hours to $2.51 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT today. Investors are adopting a "buy the rumor, sell the news" mentality after its tokens went live on Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges for the first time. Before then, the Cardano Foundation has only been securing small partnerships, like its recent venture to form a national blockchain ID network with the Ethiopian government.

  • T-Mobile hacker says the carrier's security is 'awful'

    The hacker reportedly behind the T-Mobile hack says the carrier has 'awful' security that made it easy to obtain customer data.

  • VC Bill Gurley Champions Ethereum, Praises Crypto Community

    As major investors pour into the crypto space, venture capitalist Bill Gurley champions ethereum with praise for the network’s community.

  • Constellation Network to Provide US Air Force With Blockchain Security for Data Sharing

    The contract with the Air Force is to develop a way of exchanging mission data securely across the Defense Transportation System.

  • A16z Details Its New Approach to Crypto Governance

    Perhaps the most powerful force in DeFi governance is promising to lift the veil on its internal procedures.

  • Can Avalanche Keep It Up? DeFi Users Rush In as Incentives Roll Out

    The total value locked in Avalanche's DeFi ecosystem has swelled to $1.8 billion in the last month. Here's why.

  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) Revenue Growth Hits New Record Amid Growing Enterprise And Consumer Cybersecurity Threats

    The world is facing another pandemic alongside COVID: cyber-attacks. In 2020, malware and ransomware exponentially surged by 358% and 435%, respectively, compared to 2019. The severe lack of existing cybersecurity measures combined with the COVID-induced work-from-home (WFM) environment has created a perfect storm for cyber thieves to attack vulnerabilities. According to Retarus.com, an average of $2.9 million is lost to cybercrime every minute. In 2020, the average data breach cost reached $3.8

  • Bitcoin Moves Below $47,000 Amid Crypto Sell-Off

    Bitcoin failed to settle above the key resistance level at $50,000.

  • 5 emerging cybersecurity threats facing the U.S.

    Businesses and investors can expect to face a growing number of sophisticated cyber threats that could be even more disruptive and difficult to prevent.

  • Elastic N V (ESTC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ESTC earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • U.S. to work with Big Tech, finance sector on new cybersecurity guidelines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would work with industry to hammer out new guidelines to improve the security of the technology supply chain, as President Joe Biden appealed to private sector executives to "raise the bar on cybersecurity." At White House meetings with Biden and members of his Cabinet, executives from Big Tech, the finance industry and infrastructure companies said they would do more about the growing threat of cyber attacks to the U.S. economy.

  • Google and Microsoft will invest $30 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years

    That's $10 billion from Google, $20 billion from Microsoft and $0 billion from Apple.

  • China swoops on algorithms in latest tech clampdown

    China is seeking to tighten oversight of the algorithms technology companies use to drive their business, issuing far-reaching draft rules in Beijing's latest move to crackdown on its internet sector. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/XdQVqqjJdLRlL0p6jlbwsQ on Friday that companies must abide by business ethics and principles of fairness and should not set up algorithm models that entice users to spend large amounts of money or spend money in a way that may disrupt public order. The guidelines include a proposal that users be given the option to easily turn off algorithm recommendation services, giving consumers a greater say over an area of the internet that has also been the target of authorities in the United States and Europe.