Trends in Expensive Pet Food You Need to Know





Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool

Once upon a time, pet food was a simple affair -- a can of mystery meat or a bag of dry kibble was the standard fare for our furry friends. But oh, how the times have changed! Now, walking down the pet food aisle feels akin to browsing a high-end health food store, but for animals.

From organic to grain-free, the choices are endless, and the prices...well, they can make your wallet whimper. The typical dog owner spends around $1,130 annually on their furry friend's meals. However, for those embracing vegan diets for their pets, be prepared: expenses can soar up to $4,274!

But fear not, pet parents! Here, we guide you through the maze of modern, expensive pet food trends and what you should know.

Custom meal plans are becoming the norm

The first trend that's making waves in the world of pet food is the rise of customized meal plans. Just like humans, every pet is unique, with their own likes, dislikes, and nutritional needs. Enter the era of personalized pet food, where meals are tailored to your pet's specific requirements. This could mean food formulated for a senior dog with arthritis or a protein-packed diet for your energetic puppy. The benefits are clear -- better health and, potentially, fewer trips to the vet. But as you might guess, this bespoke approach comes with a bespoke price tag.

Pet owners are shopping organic for themselves and their furry friends

Organic pet food is another trend that's been gaining traction. This trend mirrors the human shift toward cleaner, more sustainable eating habits. Organic pet foods promise ingredients that are free from pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). For the eco-conscious pet owner who scrutinizes labels for their own food, this trend is a natural extension of their values. However, the peace of mind that comes from feeding your pet a chemical-free diet also comes with a higher cost. The average dog owner will spend about $1,446 a year on organic pet food.

Story continues

Grain-free is in demand

Grain-free pet foods have become incredibly popular, spurred by concerns over allergies and digestive issues. In fact, it's the third most popular diet among dog owners. The idea is that some pets may be sensitive to grains, and by eliminating them from the diet, you can alleviate these problems. While the science on the universal benefits of grain-free diets is still out, many pet owners swear by them. Whether it's a true need or a preference, grain-free options are plentiful but often come with a premium price. On average, it will set a dog owner back $1,078 a year for grain-free pet food.

Raw pet food has pros and cons

The raw food diet for pets is exactly what it sounds like -- feeding your pet raw meat, bones, organs, and some raw fruits and vegetables. Proponents argue it's closer to what animals eat in the wild and can lead to shinier coats, healthier skin, and improved dental health. However, this trend is not without its controversies and costs. There are concerns about the risk of bacterial contamination, and the price of raw, high-quality meat is certainly higher than traditional pet food costing a dog owner about $1,727 annually.

Pet supplements are on the rise

As pet parents seek to optimize their furry friends' health, supplements have surged in popularity. From probiotics to fish oils, supplements are used to address various health issues and enhance overall well-being. While they're an add-on rather than a core diet component, they contribute to the rising cost of pet care, emphasizing the lengths to which owners will go to ensure their pets are happy and healthy.

Pet insurance can help cover costs

With the rising pet care costs, from food to vet bills, many owners are turning to pet insurance as a safety net. Pet insurance can help manage the costs of unexpected veterinary care, but it's also worth considering for owners investing in premium pet foods and supplements. After all, the goal is to prevent health issues that can lead to expensive treatments down the line.

If your veterinarian recommends a high-end diet, it's worth checking your pet insurance policy to see whether it might be covered. The leading pet insurance providers may offer coverage that significantly reduces the financial burden. If your policy pays for even 70% of the expenses, you could stand to save hundreds of dollars each year.

The world of pet food has evolved dramatically, with trends focusing on customization, quality, and health. While the costs may be higher, the potential benefits for your pet's well-being are significant. As we navigate this landscape, it's clear that our pets are becoming more like family members, with diets to match. And as any pet parent knows, nothing is too good for our furry family.

Our picks for the best credit cards

Our experts vetted the most popular offers to land on the select picks that are worthy of a spot in your wallet. These best-in-class cards pack in rich perks, such as big sign-up bonuses, long 0% intro APR offers, and robust rewards. Get started today with our recommended credit cards.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Trends in Expensive Pet Food You Need to Know was originally published by The Motley Fool