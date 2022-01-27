U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Feature On-demand (FoD) Business Models for Connected Services

ReportLinker
·1 min read

On-demand business model in the automotive industry is revolutionizing the way customers subscribe to a particular service offered by the OEMs. This allows the customer to activate or deactivate a service according to their regional or custom requirements.

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Feature On-demand (FoD) Business Models for Connected Services" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223986/?utm_source=GNW


The subscription offered by auto makers can be on a monthly, yearly, one-time payment, and also on an hourly basis. This business model enables OEMs to monetize and increase their revenue from the connected services that are being offered by them.Currently, most of the premium OEMs offer services on subscription basis, with the trend slowly picking up with volume OEMs. This study captures all the services offered by various OEMs through the on-demand business model and also the price at which they are being offered in 2020 (base year).This study also offers the revenue generated by each service and the total revenue from all services combined for 2020 (base year) and the forecast revenue till 2025.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223986/?utm_source=GNW

