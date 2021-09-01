U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.00
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,442.00
    +102.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,624.75
    +42.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.10
    +12.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    +0.49 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.22 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2360
    +0.2400 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,434.41
    +224.13 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.39
    +29.80 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,408.78
    +319.24 (+1.14%)
     

Trengo Platform Raises $36M ln Series A Funding

·4 min read

<p>Insight Partners and Peak provide funding and guidance to accelerate triple-digit international growth, attract new talent and further develop the platform</p>

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trengo, the Dutch omnichannel communications platform, today announces raising $36 million in a Series A funding from New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Peak. The funding is aimed at accelerating international expansion, attracting talent and fueling further development of the technology-driven omnichannel communication platform.

Trengo Logo
Trengo Logo

Trengo's innovative platform combines all communication channels in one environment, boosting customer service and the internal team collaboration of organizations.

In the past year, Trengo tripled its customer base from 700 to 2,000 customers including Europcar, Yobbers, OPPO and Pon Porsche Dealergroep, processing more than 12,5 million messages per month for more than 20.000 users. The innovative scaleup has grown from twelve to seventy employees in one year and is expected to grow to 200 employees by 2022. The Series A funding provides the organization with a solid foundation, to search for talent while increasing sales & marketing and software development. The organization plans to open a new office hub in Utrecht to facilitate its growth this year.

"At Trengo, we aim to break the status quo of the market for business communications platforms. With this Series A funding, we have even more capabilities to strengthen our growth and innovation power to help businesses and people thrive globally," said Patrick Meutzner, CEO and founder of Trengo. "Our platform raises the bar for customer satisfaction and team collaboration worldwide. Enabling organizations with an easier, more efficient and more consistent way for all their communications."

"Trengo stands out with its collaborative interface and intuitive design. Its customers have embraced the communication platform and we see great potential in the company," said Whitney Bouck, Advisor to Insight Partners and COO at Dropbox/Hellosign. She continues, "We look forward to our partnership and their next chapter of growth.

"As a selected participant in the Techleap Compass program, I congratulate Trengo with their series A investment. This shows that their ambition to become a global player in platform communication is coming to fruition," says Prince Constantijn van Oranje, Special Envoy at Techleap.

"Since our initial investment in February 2020, the company has grown tremendously from 12 employees to 70, and revenue growth has followed a similar growth trajectory. We are delighted to continue supporting the Trengo team on their incredible journey." Says Stefan Bary, Managing Partner Peak.

The pace of digital transformation in business communications and the development of new communication channels is daunting, creating overload, chaos, inefficiency and stress. Increased remote working conditions put pressure on alignment within teams. Companies, and especially SMEs, struggle to keep up. The Trengo platform helps companies improve communications with customers and teams, leading to increased productivity, sales and customer satisfaction.

The market for business communication platforms is currently undergoing tremendous development. There is a significant increase in emerging customer channels (for example, WhatsApp Business, Instagram Direct Message and Google Business Messages), while customers expect better and faster online service. Meanwhile, employees collaborate from different locations, experiencing great frustration from constantly switching between tools and channels to collaborate. Trengo's omnichannel communication platform is an affordable, intuitive and easy to implement platform that aggregates all features, apps and tools into one screen. It merges CRM, social channels and communication tools, resulting in an easy, efficient and consistent way to improve customer satisfaction and productivity.

For Netherlands specifically

The pace of digital transformation in business communications and the development of new communication channels is daunting, creating overload, chaos, inefficiency and stress. Increased remote working conditions put pressure on alignment within teams. Companies, and especially SMEs, struggle to keep up. The Trengo platform helps companies improve communications with customers and teams, leading to increased productivity, sales and customer satisfaction.

About Trengo
Founded in Utrecht in 2017, Trengo is the omnichannel communications platform combining all channels on one screen. The technology-driven platform is leading and reshaping the global business communications industry. The platform is currently used in 60 countries by more than 2,000 active customers including Europcar, Pixum, Yobbers, OPPO and Pon Porsche Dealergroep. Trengo brings together all the popular platforms like WhatsApp Business, Instagram Direct Message and Google Business Messages. In 2020, Trengo was listed in the top ten fastest growing companies in the Netherlands, according to the FD Gazellen Awards. For more information, visit https://trengo.com/.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm, investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised, through a series of funds, more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives. Providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Through its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture founded on the belief that scaleup companies and growth create opportunities for all. For more information on Insight and its investments, visit insightpartners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trengo-platform-raises-36m-ln-series-a-funding-301366850.html

SOURCE Trengo

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • This Estimate of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Intrinsic Value will Give Investors a Better Basis for the Company

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by using the Excess Return Model. This approach is used for finance firms where free cash flow is difficult to estimate. Our goal will be to give investors a reference point of the value of the company and help them weigh recent events.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Tencent Snapped Up by China Traders After Two-Month Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors piled back into beleaguered Tencent Holdings Ltd. in August, braving a relentless tech crackdown from Beijing that almost halved its stock price.Traders from China bought a net HK$5.8 billion ($745 million) of the Hong Kong stock via trading links, snapping two months of outflows, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. The purchases helped the mobile gaming giant climb 0.5% in August, the first gain since April. Beijing’s sprawling crackdown

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.