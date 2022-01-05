Treo Announces Whole-Person Digital Wellbeing Platform

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treo Wellness, a division of Johnson Health Tech North America, announces the launch of a Whole-Person Digital Wellbeing Platform. This new digital platform is an affordable, turnkey solution for small to mid-sized employers. Employees can access the platform anywhere, anytime from an internet-connected tablet, computer, or smart phone.

Treo launches Whole-Person Digital Wellbeing Platform for businesses

"Our new Whole-Person Platform is the most personalized digital coaching solution on the market," said Nathan Pyles, Treo co-founder. "We empower your team to work on the health goals that matter most to them – whether that is reducing stress, healthier eating, exercising consistently, managing their weight or prediabetes, and more."

Treo's new wellbeing platform is highly personalized and designed to support employees through guided, sustainable habit formation. The experience is gamified by tracking adherence to those healthy habits most important to each participant.

"We all learned important lessons from our Covid-19 experiences," said Karlie Intlekofer, PhD and Treo co-founder. "One of the biggest lessons is how physical health is intertwined with mental and emotional wellbeing. Our human resource partners have been consistent in asking for a single, comprehensive solution that proactively supports their employees for both their physical and mental wellbeing. Our Whole-Person Platform delivers."

Recognizing that we learn differently today, Treo's learning modules includes a series of personalized videos each less than 3 minutes. Employees seeking additional support or who may have specific questions can message or schedule a call with a Treo-certified wellness coach directly through the platform.

The new Treo Whole-Person Platform also includes the option for employers to create custom tiles to assist their employees in navigating existing health insurance and EAP benefits. Improving health benefits navigation has long been a challenge for HR professionals. Treo's organization-specific tiles simplify the maze of options leading to more timely utilization of benefits, and healthier and happier employees.

About Treo Wellness

Treo Wellness is dedicated to helping others discover their healthy lifestyle. Treo's Whole-Person Platform is a turnkey solution for organizations wanting to empower their employees to achieve their personal health goals. Treo provides evidence-based, self-guided tools and virtual coaching support that encourages sustainable habits that energize and invigorate lives. More information at treowellness.com or info@treowellness.com

