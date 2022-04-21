U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,494.50
    +39.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    +243.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,176.00
    +171.25 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.00
    +19.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.18
    +0.99 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.90
    -14.70 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    -0.56 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    -1.45 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2850
    +0.3580 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,490.39
    +490.11 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    987.85
    +21.87 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,654.95
    +25.73 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Tresorit bolts on E2E email via a plug-in for enterprise software

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

Swiss-Hungarian end-to-end encrypted cloud services provider Tresorit has added a new string to its security bow: It's started offering E2E encrypted email as a subscription add-on for business users of third party email service providers.

Tresorit's E2EE module enables subscribers to send and receive strongly encrypted email messages via their usual email provider -- with the level of security enhanced as the plug-in is wrapped in the same zero-knowledge promise Tresorit claims for its file storage and sharing products.

How does the tool work? The Tresorit account holder downloads and installs the plug-in which integrates with their existing email client. From launch it's available for Microsoft Outlook but further integrations are planned, including with Gmail.

An Outlook user can access the function by clicking on the "Email Encryption" button that's displayed in the top left corner, per a spokeswoman.

"All emails and attachments sent with Tresorit’s email encryption as well as the replies sent to these (regardless of whether the sender of the reply has a Tresorit account or not) will be end-to-end encrypted with the encryption technology used in Tresorit’s cloud storage and file-sharing app. This means, no one besides the sender and the recipient is able to read them," she told us.

Email users who are not themselves Tresorit subscribers themselves but want to send an E2EE email reply to an E2EE email sent via Tresorit are able to do so without needing to have an account.

"This is possible because replies are encrypted in the sender’s browser," explains the spokeswoman. "This ensures that reply emails are end-to-end encrypted even when sent by someone who doesn’t have a Tresorit account. As opposed to E2EE email services, this enables E2EE communication even with a recipient who doesn’t have a Tresorit account.

"If someone without a Tresorit account receives an email sent with our email encryption service, s/he receives an encrypted email template with a reference/link to the end-to-end encrypted content (this is similar to our file sharing service Send). By clicking on the link, the recipient can access the decrypted email content in the browser after certain security checks that prevent the email service provider to intercept the content."

"Currently, we use email validation as a security guarantee (we are sending a code to the email address that the user has to paste into the Tresorit website in the browser), and we are planning to add new methods (password provided by the sender, authentication with public SSO providers)," she adds.

A recipient who's not a Tresorit subscriber can also send an E2EE reply via an editor in the same browser -- by clicking on the "Secure reply" option in the body of the E2EE email they received from the Tresorit user.

"The original sender receives an email about the reply but as s/he has a Tresorit account and installed plugin it enables us to download the content of the reply from our servers, decrypt it locally and display it to the sender in their email client in a secure and transparent way," the spokeswoman adds.

The E2EE email plug-in is being targeted at enterprise users -- which means Tresorit us not competing directly with E2E webmail provider ProtonMail which is focused on consumers or smaller businesses.

Larger businesses are of course unlikely to want to migrate away from industry email provider staples like Outcome just to get E2E encryption so Tresorit's approach brings E2E encryption to their existing email client.

"We’re targeting bigger companies already using an email service such as Outlook. Our goal is to integrate end-to-end encryption of emails in existing workflows and make it very easy to send emails securely. Beyond this, we focus on industries that handle a lot of confidential data and have to comply with strict data protection regulations (legal, healthcare, finance and HR, R&D, IT)," the spokeswoman notes.

"Currently, we’re working on making our email encryption work with all major email services such as Gmail (by the end of 2022) and supporting all operating systems and platforms (Mac, Windows etc.) From a technology perspective, our solution is agnostic of what email service the user uses (O365, Gmail, etc.)."

"Instead of a standalone email service, our strategy is to develop end-to-end encrypted tools that easily integrate with workflows and services already used by companies. We aren't targeting users looking for a whole new email client. We would like to enable companies already using mainstream web clients to add a further level of security to their tools, so they don't have to roll-out new email addresses to their entire employee base," she adds.

Pricing for Tresorit's E2EE email tool costs €5 per user per month when paid annually, and €6.25 per user per month paid in a monthly plan (on top of the Tresorit subscription fee).

It is also offering a trial period -- of 14 days for existing customers and between 30 and 90 days for existing customers, depending on their subscription package.

Commenting in a statement, Istvan Lam, CEO, and co-founder, said: "Our vision is to make cloud collaboration both secure and user-friendly with the power of end-to-encryption and help our users protect their digital valuables. We’re bringing our 10-year expertise in cloud encryption to emailing now: our email service is the next big step in creating a secure, end-to-end encrypted workspace for businesses of all sizes.

"In the past year, we have shifted our focus to serve enterprise clients and have learned that 90% of them rely on Tresorit to share data with clients, partners, and auditors outside their organization. Our new email encryption service is our solution to meet this demand."

Swiss Post acquires e2e encrypted cloud services provider, Tresorit

ProtonMail gets a slick new look, as privacy tech eyes the mainstream

 

Recommended Stories

  • Musk says robot, aimed for 2023, will be worth more than Tesla's car business

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's robot, named Optimus, will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD." FSD, or "full self-driving," is Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that relies on cameras and computer vision technology to perform some autonomous driving tasks. An FSD subscription costs Tesla owners about $12,000, or up to $199 per month.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla’s robot Optimus will be ‘worth more than’ company’s full self driving business

    ‘I was surprised people did not realize the magnitude and importance of this programme’

  • 0x Protocol's Token Surges Over 47% After Coinbase NFT partnership

    0x has rallied by more than 47% after it was announced that Coinbase NFT would be using the protocol to power its new platform.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox vs. Unity Software

    There are several ways investors can benefit from the metaverse, an emerging tech trend that aims to connect people located anywhere on Earth in a virtual, three-dimensional world. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are two companies that could help make the metaverse a reality. Roblox provides a platform for developers for creating, publishing, and operating 3D experiences, and allows users to consume those experiences on different types of devices.

  • Personal details of government staff appear on Russian social media sites after suspected cyber hack

    The Foreign Office is urgently investigating a suspected cyber hack after personal information about Government employees appeared on Russian social media sites.

  • Hertz CEO Trying To Downplay Stolen-Rental Scandal

    How do you get “several hundred” from over 8,000 individuals? The math doesn't add up.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Target Additional Gains, AAVE Eyes Crucial Bullish Break

    Bitcoin price jumped above $42,000, Ethereum’s ether tested the $3,165 resistance, and AAVE is eyeing a major bullish break above $200.

  • Why the PlayStation 5 is still hard to get

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss why Sony’s Playstation 5 is still hard to get.

  • BMW's first all-electric 7 series starts at $120,295

    BMW has unveiled its first 7 series EV, and it includes plenty of luxuries for both drivers and passengers.

  • Is Ethereum Staking Pool Lido’s Growth an Omen of Centralization?

    Lido might be on track to control over 50% of all staked ether on the Beacon Chain. Better it than Coinbase, proponents say.

  • Global smartphone shipments record sharpest decline since the Covid-19 outbreak, eroding major Chinese vendors' market share

    Global smartphone shipments in the first quarter saw the steepest decline since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 amid economic headwinds and sluggish seasonal demand, further eroding the market share of China's top three handset vendors, according to the latest industry data. Smartphone shipments fell 11 per cent last quarter because of broad market uncertainty, according to a report on Tuesday by tech research firm Canalys, which did not provide volume numbers. That compares to the 13 per cent yea

  • iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says

    Ever since Apple debuted the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, we have been waiting for the next evolution. In theory, the ideal smartphone design is one in which the display takes up the entire front side of the device. No buttons, no notches — just a screen. That will involve placing all of … The post iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says appeared first on BGR.

  • EXPLAINER: How cryptocurrencies work (and how they don't)

    The first and most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, launched more than a decade ago. Despite the evangelizing by and rising profile of some investors, a 2021 poll by Pew Research Center found that just 16% of Americans said they have ever invested in cryptocurrencies.

  • Apple rolls out message scanning feature to keep children safe from harmful images in UK

    Apple is introducing new protections for children on iPhones in the UK. The feature allows the phone to scan the messages of children and look for images that contain nudity. If it finds them, it will warn children about what they are receiving or sending, offering them extra information or the ability to message someone they trust for help.

  • ‘Decentralised Twitter’ app launches for billions of users

    Mastodon Android app comes after concerns raised about privacy, data collection and censorship on other platforms

  • Amazon, SpaceX snag NASA space communications contracts

    Amazon's satellite venture, SpaceX's Starlink network and other satellite firms on Wednesday won a combined $278.5 million in contracts from NASA to demonstrate communications in space as the U.S. space agency moves to replace its current satellite network in orbit with privately-built systems. NASA is increasingly looking to rely on private space companies for its operations and wants to stimulate more commercial activity in areas from space communications to sending humans to orbit. Amazon's Project Kuiper, a planned network of over 3,000 satellites built to beam broadband internet to remote regions, won $67 million, while SpaceX's Starlink venture, a larger satellite-internet network with some 2,000 satellites in space already, received $70 million.

  • This 15-inch HP laptop was just released — but it's somehow on sale for $359

    Good power and a large screen for a steal — thanks Amazon!

  • Crypto exchange Coinbase launches NFT marketplace for some U.S. users

    Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc launched its NFT marketplace on Wednesday, in a sign of confidence in the niche digital asset even as the market shows signs of cooling. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a type of crypto asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership of digital files such as an image, video or piece of text. On the popular marketplace OpenSea, NFT sales on the ethereum blockchain halved to around $2.5 billion in March, from $5 billion in January.

  • Near-Based DeFi Protocol Bastion to Launch BSTN Token at a $180M Valuation

    Bastion, the largest DeFi protocol on the Near blockchain, will be allocating 5 billion BSTN tokens with trading set to begin just before midnight UTC on Thursday.