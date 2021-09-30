U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,320.78
    -38.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.87
    -442.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,469.05
    -43.39 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.63
    -15.68 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.48
    +0.65 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    +36.50 (+2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    +0.54 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3461
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4620
    -0.4970 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,860.13
    +1,322.38 (+3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.06
    -18.38 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – adjustment to full year guidance

Tresu Investment Holding A/S
·1 min read

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08.2021
30.09.2021



TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2021 mainly due to the COVID-19 driven global supply chain disruptions seen across many markets, which have led to that execution on certain existing backlog projects is being delayed resulting in postponement of delivery into 2022. As a result, we are adjusting our expectations on full-year 2021 organic growth to 10-20% (previously 15-25%) and given lower sales, expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to be around 10% (previously 11.5-13%).



Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen
CEO


For further details, please contact:
CEO, Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, phone: +45 2341 5085
Chairman of the board, Jean Marc Lechene, phone: +33 679 98 09 50


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls beyond earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Top Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management

    In this article, we are going to discuss top tech stocks to buy today according to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gerstner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, you can go directly to Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter […]

  • Should You Buy Roblox Stock Right Now?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is pioneering the metaverse, an area where individuals can interact with each other and the environment virtually. The company has proven its utility with its popularity and rapid growth in users and engagement, but does that make Roblox stock a buy? Interestingly, the Roblox app is free to join.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • 10 Stocks Better than AMC Entertainment (AMC) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than AMC according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than AMC According to Hedge Funds. Stocks that offer little in terms of basic fundamentals but have become popular based on interest […]

  • Should You Now Sell Your New Oriental Education (EDU) Stake After its Poor Q2 Performance?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 3.5% was recorded by the Mawer International Equity Fund for the second quarter of 2021, trailing the International Equity Benchmark, which returned 3.9% for the same period. On the other […]

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

    One of the downsides of the hot bull market that we're in right now is that as stock prices rise, you're earning less of a yield since it costs you more to collect the same dividend as when prices were lower. Three dividend stocks that pay at least a 4% yield, include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences currently pays its shareholders a dividend yield of 4% per year.

  • We're Hopeful That Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG...

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 3.5% in morning trading Thursday on no news specific to the video game retailer, even though a lawsuit against Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers like Citadel Securities has suggested big-money interests conspired to keep its share price down. Despite vociferous denials the Robinhood brokerage colluded with anyone, including Citadel, its biggest customer, to limit trading in GameStop shares earlier this year during the meme stock trading frenzy that saw short-sellers losing tens of billions of dollars, internal chat messages revealed in a lawsuit against the brokerage by investors have at least given the impression of impropriety. For example, Robinhood's brokerage president Jim Swartwout reportedly informed colleagues he had sold all his personal holdings in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) immediately before he moved to implement a "position closing only" directive in GameStop stock, meaning retail investors couldn't buy any more shares, only sell them.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Apple iPhone 13 seeing strong demand, Lucid stock jumps, Netflix's 'Squid Games' gambit 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    These top infrastructure stocks are making boatloads of money even before an infrastructure bill is passed.

  • Why the market is ‘not stupid’ for underestimating value stocks

    Research Affiliates Founder & Chairman Rob Arnott&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he believes value stocks will provide a 5-10% return, the effects of COVID in the market, and the expected growth of stocks in the coming quarters.

  • 10 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia (NVDA)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds prefer over Nvidia. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), the California-based visual computing firm, has made giant strides in the last two years to […]