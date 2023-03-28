TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 01.2023

28.03.2022





TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Annual Report 2022

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and approved the Annual Report of Tresu Investment Holding A/S for the financial year 01.01.2022 – 31.12.2022.

The Annual Report is presented in accordance with International Reporting Standards as adopted by EU and additional requirements applying to Danish companies.

Christian Jacob Flarup

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Christian Jacob Flarup, phone: +45 2027 7971

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

Attachments



