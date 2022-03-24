Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Annual Report 2021

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 02.2022







24.03.2022

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and approved the Annual Report of Tresu Investment Holding A/S for the financial year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021.

The Annual Report is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU and the additional requirements applying to Danish companies.

Jannie Tholstrup

CFO

For further details, please contact:

Jannie Tholstrup, CFO, Phone: +45 2289 9127





