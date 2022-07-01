U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,777.00
    -12.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,672.00
    -109.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,489.50
    -40.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.30
    -7.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.19
    +1.43 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -13.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    -0.63 (-3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.88
    +0.72 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    -0.0065 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5330
    -0.1950 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,548.19
    +346.93 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.69
    -10.78 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.34
    +10.06 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Tresu Investment Holding AS - New CFO

Tresu Investment Holding A/S

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                                                                             ANNOUNCEMENT NO.  06.2022
01.07.2022

 

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today announces that Torben Børsting has taken over the position as CFO for the Tresu Group from Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, who has been interim CFO – as well as CEO – since 1th April 2022.

Torben Børsting has a broad international CFO experience from various industries, primarily production companies, and most recently came from a position as CFO / COO at Tytex.



Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen
CEO


For further details, please contact:
CEO, Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, phone: +45 2341 5085
Chairman of the board, Jean Marc Lechene, phone: +33 679 98 09 50


