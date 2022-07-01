Tresu Investment Holding AS - New CFO

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 06.2022

01.07.2022

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today announces that Torben Børsting has taken over the position as CFO for the Tresu Group from Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, who has been interim CFO – as well as CEO – since 1th April 2022.

Torben Børsting has a broad international CFO experience from various industries, primarily production companies, and most recently came from a position as CFO / COO at Tytex.









Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO





For further details, please contact:

CEO, Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, phone: +45 2341 5085

Chairman of the board, Jean Marc Lechene, phone: +33 679 98 09 50



