Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Invitation for Financial Results call

Tresu Investment Holding A/S
·1 min read

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Invitation for Financial Results call

Your publication date and time will appear here.| Source:Tresu Investment Holding A/S



TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 03.2022
24.03.2022


TRESU Investment Holding A/S is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held


Monday, 28 March 2022, at 1pm CET.


Tresu Investment Holding A/S will publish the Annual Report 2021 and presentation of the financial results.

The Annual Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO and Jannie Tholstrup, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.


Register for the call here


Jannie Tholstrup

CFO

Further questions can be directed to:
Jannie Tholstrup, CFO, Phone +45 2289 9127


Attachment


