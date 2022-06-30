Trevali Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 29, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Election of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Jill V. Gardiner 33,215,006 (98.52%) 499,221 (1.48%) Russell D. Ball 33,127,564 (98.26 %) 586,663 (1.74 %) Aline Cote 33,135,738 (98.28 %) 578,489(1.72 %) Johannes F. (Ricus) Grimbeek 33,095,836(98.17 %) 618,391(1.83 %) Jeane L. Hull 33,265,788(98.67 %) 448,439(1.33 %) Dan Isserow 33,373,177(98.99 %) 341,050(1.01 %) Nikola (Nick) Popovic 32,987,896(97.85 %) 726,331(2.15 %) Richard Williams 33,281,724(98.72 %) 432,503(1.28 %) Appointment of Auditors Votes For Votes Withheld To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. 36,034,908 (99.97%) 9,228(0.03 %) Stock Option Plan Votes For Votes Against To approve and authorize all unallocated stock options, rights and other entitlements issuable under the Company's amended and restated stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") until June 29, 2025. 30,842,747(91.50 %) 2,864,229(8.50 %) Share Unit Plan Votes For Votes Against To approve and authorize all unallocated share units, rights and other entitlements issuable under the Company's amended and restated share unit plan (the "Share Unit Plan") and to confirm the Company has the ability to issue shares from treasury to satisfy the settlement of any unallocated share units issued until June 29, 2025. 30,915,996(91.76 %) 2,775,882(8.24 %) Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Votes For Votes Against To adopt a non-binding, advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation. 31,218,009(92.66 %) 2,474,064(7.34 %)

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Company's 2021 Audited Financial Statements are available at https://trevali.com/investors/financials/. Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@trevali.com.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

