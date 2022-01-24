U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Trevali Monitoring Ongoing Political Situation in Burkina Faso

·2 min read
  TREVF

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (BVL:TV) (Frankfurt: 4TI) takes note of the ongoing political situation in Burkina Faso. We are continually monitoring the developments to determine the extent, if any, to which operations at Perkoa may be impacted and will provide updates as and when appropriate.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)
Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/24/c3257.html

