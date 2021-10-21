U.S. markets closed

Trevali to Release Third Quarter Results on November 11, 2021

·2 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) is pleased to announce that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, will be released on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Trevali Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)
Trevali Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Q3-2021 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 1:00PM Eastern Time (10:AM PST) on Friday, November 12, 2021 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company's website prior to the conference call. Conference call dial-in details:

Conference call dial-in details:
Date: Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time
Dial In: Toll-free (North America): +1 (877) 291-4570
International: +1 (647) 788-4919
Conference ID 6995819
Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11527

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%- interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

