Trevali Reschedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) today announced that the filing of its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 and the accompanying conference call and webcast has been rescheduled.

The operating and financial results for the first quarter are now expected to be released on Monday, August 15, 2022 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Q2-2022 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 1:00PM Eastern Time (10:00AM PT) on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial-in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company's website prior to the conference call.

Conference call dial-in details:



Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Dial-in: Toll-free (North America): (+1) 888 886 7786

International: (+1) 416 764 8658

Conference ID 80735055

Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11979

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

