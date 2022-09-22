U.S. markets closed

Trevi Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering

0
·4 min read

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an investigational therapy, Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and the treatment of prurigo nodularis (PN), today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof). All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Trevi. In addition, Trevi expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase shares of common stock equal to up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the public offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. www.trevitherapeutics.com (PRNewsfoto/Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.)
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. www.trevitherapeutics.com (PRNewsfoto/Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.)

SVB Securities, Stifel and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as lead manager for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Trevi pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 26, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on July 2, 2020.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering is expected to be filed with the SEC and, when filed, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from SVB Securities LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109 by email at syndicate@svbsecurities.com or by phone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94014, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, telephone: (212) 667-8055 or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. 
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and prurigo nodularis. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated public offering, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, in Trevi's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.  All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Trevi undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Katie McManus
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
203-304-2499
k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Rosalia Scampoli
914-815-1465
rscampoli@marketcompr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevi-therapeutics-announces-proposed-public-offering-301631588.html

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

