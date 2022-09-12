U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.59
    +30.23 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,327.31
    +175.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,205.60
    +93.29 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.94
    +10.09 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.48
    +1.69 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.20
    +16.60 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    +1.18 (+6.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0133
    +0.0087 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3040
    -0.0170 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0113 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4170
    -0.1470 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,134.44
    +463.77 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.01
    +4.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Trevor Milton, ex-CEO of electric truck maker Nikola, begins fraud trial

Rebecca Bellan
·1 min read

Trevor Milton, the founder and former CEO of electric truck maker Nikola, is standing trial on federal charges of wire and securities fraud starting Monday after allegedly misleading investors about the company's technological and production capabilities.

Nikola is among many electric vehicle startups that have struggled financially and operationally since going public via a special purpose acquisition merger (SPAC); Nikola merged with VectoIQ in June 2020 with a $29 billion valuation. Milton's trial serves as a warning to risk-loving investors who would throw money at a company before it starts delivering products or bringing in revenue.

The fraud trial will begin with a jury selection in Manhattan federal court. Jurors will be shown the infamous Nikola marketing video that shows a truck appearing to drive on its own power. In reality, it was rolling down a hill.

Prosecutors have accused Milton of deceiving investors since November 2019. The former CEO left the company in September 2020 following a report by Hindenburg Research calling the company a fraud. The controversy also resulted in a $125 million penalty from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nikola's stock collapsed, resulting in serious losses for investors.

The trial is expected to last four or five weeks. Milton has pleaded not guilty and is being represented by Marc Mukasey, who has represented the Trump Organization, and Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who was accused of war crimes in Iraq.

Nikola is still operating today and has started production of its battery-powered Tre truck at the company's Arizona factory. The company reported a net loss of $173 million on sales of $18 million during the second quarter of 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola Founder Faces Securities-Fraud Trial Over Promises About Electric Trucks

    Trevor Milton is accused of lying about his electric-truck company’s development of environmentally friendly technology.

  • Nikola Founder Milton Faces New York Jury in His Toughest Sales Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Trevor Milton sold investors on the idea his company was building the truck of the future. Now, he’ll have to persuade a jury his alleged lies weren’t material.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaStocks Gain in Broad Rally as Dollar, Yields Fall: Markets WrapCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun Stores

  • Pole-sitter Reddick suffers issue, contacts the wall at Kansas

    Watch as Tyler Reddick has a flat tire while leading the NASCAR Cup Series race and smacks the wall at Kansas Speedway, ending his day early.

  • JPMorgan Agrees to Buy Payments Fintech Renovite

    The bank said the acquisition would help it build its next-generation merchant acquiring platform and boost its payments modernization strategy.

  • Legal proceedings against former Nikola CEO begin in New York

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down the latest news surrounding Nikola and Twitter legal cases.

  • State Bureau of Investigation detains head of occupation "police" in liberated Balakliia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:39 As the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast was liberated from Russian invaders, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) detained the so-called head of the occupation "police'' in the city of Balakliia; shortly before that, the puppet "police chief" was dismissed from his office.

  • Crypto Fund LedgerPrime Planning to Refund Outside Investors

    The FTX-owned fund is transitioning to a family office structure

  • Which Type of Financial Advisor Can Save You The Most Cash?

    A certified public accountants (CPA) can help you minimize taxes, while a financial advisor can help you grow your wealth. A CPA is one type of financial advisor who focuses on tax issues and proper accounting procedures. There are other … Continue reading → The post CPA vs. Financial Advisor: Which Do You Need? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Creditors Lose Some Rights as ESG Bond Market Allows Legal Tweak

    (Bloomberg) -- In one of the hottest corners of ESG debt, issuers have started altering documents so they can change their targets without getting bondholders’ permission.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaStocks Gain in Broad Rally as Dollar, Yields Fall: Markets WrapCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresIt’s

  • Charges filed against 60-year-old Vero Beach man suspected in parking garage shooting

    Police say two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds when the suspect opened fire as they were exiting the Parc24 parking garage.

  • 'Dark chapter' at Fort Myers Police Department ends with release of new details in Freeh report

    More than a year after Fort Myers police released parts of a 72-page report, police provided an updated document Friday, removing several omissions.

  • Cargo capsule from Bezos' Blue Origin aborted mid-flight after launch mishap

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Blue Origin crew capsule carrying cargo to the edge of space aborted from its New Shepard rocket booster on Monday shortly after liftoff from Texas, escaping what appeared to be a malfunction near the rocket's engine section, a company livestream showed. No humans were on board the capsule, which sat atop the company's suborbital New Shepard rocket loaded with NASA-funded research payloads and other cargo that were expected to float in microgravity for a few minutes some 62 miles (99.78 km) above ground. But a minute after liftoff and roughly 5 miles above ground, the New Shepard booster's engines flared, triggering the capsule's abort motor system that jetted the spacecraft away from its rocket before parachuting back to land intact.

  • Border Patrol Twitter Account Investigated for Homophobic Activity

    The Border Patrol account liked a tweet calling Pete Buttigieg a homophobic slur among other problematic activities.

  • Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

    A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota's social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans, it contained materials that would ultimately form what the state's public schools students could be expected to learn about American history and civics. “Whoa -- these are already written,” Nielsen remembers thinking as he opened the document this spring.

  • How to Avoid Getting Slammed With Inheritance Taxes

    Although inheritance taxes are less prevalent than estate taxes, you'll want to plan ahead if your state charges one. Here's how to avoid inheritance taxes.

  • Nio's Sales Are Still Growing, But That's Not Enough for the Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) recently reported its second-quarter results, and there were a couple of things the company should be proud of. Mainly, the company's revenue and vehicle sales saw significant increases from the year-ago quarter. In the recent past, climbing revenue and rising vehicle sales would have likely sparked positive sentiment among electric vehicle investors.

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]