Trex® Tops Builder Brand Use Study With a Category Sweep

Trex Company, Inc
·4 min read
  • TREX
Trex Company, Inc
Trex Company, Inc

Industry Leader Declared #1 Choice among Pros for Composite Decking and Railing

Trex Decking

This is the fourth time in the study&#x002019;s 15-year history that Trex has earned top honors across all of the measured criteria for the Composite/PVC Decking category.
This is the fourth time in the study’s 15-year history that Trex has earned top honors across all of the measured criteria for the Composite/PVC Decking category.

WINCHESTER, Va., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, has once again swept Builder magazine’s annual Brand Use Study. This is the fourth time in the study’s 15-year history that Trex has earned top honors across all of the measured criteria for the Composite/PVC Decking category. The brand outperformed all other brands in the Deck Railing category as well, further reinforcing its unparalleled prominence and preference among trade professionals.

The annual Builder Brand Use Study measures the attitudes of builders, developers, and contractors toward the products they recognize, use, and trust. The results of this year’s study are based on input from more than 850 building professionals who, for the 15th consecutive year, voted Trex #1 for “brand familiarity,” “brand used during the past two years,” and “brand used most” in the Composite/PVC Decking category. Trex also secured top honors for the same criteria in the Deck Railing category. Additionally, Trex received the highest score for “Product Quality” among the 27 composite and PVC decking brands included in the study.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the opinions and preferences of trade professionals and industry insiders who not only use our products but who influence the decisions of others,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “For nearly 30 years, we have built a strong reputation with the trade community by continually delivering on our brand promise of performance, innovation and aesthetics. We have worked hard to maintain that legacy and are extremely proud to be considered the brand of choice in these key product categories.”

Among the factors influencing brand selection in the Builder study were product performance, availability, price, warranty, ease of installation, brand reputation, manufacturer/dealer relationships and product sustainability. Following are highlights of this year’s results:

Composite/PVC Decking Category

  • Trex earned the highest score (5.78) in the category for product quality

  • Trex was cited by 87% of respondents as the brand with which they are most familiar

  • Nearly two-thirds (64%) indicated they have used Trex decking over the past two years

  • More than one-third (38%) cited Trex as the decking brand they use most

Notably, Trex was named nearly twice as often as its closest competitor as the decking brand trade professionals use most.

Deck Railings Category

  • Trex was cited by 63% of respondents as the brand with which they are most familiar

  • Forty percent (40%) indicated they have used Trex railing over the past two years

  • Nearly 20% cited Trex as the railing brand they specify and use most

“Studies like this reinforce the power of the Trex brand and our commitment to providing high-quality products that deliver superior projects and satisfied customers,” noted Adkins. “We are honored to have earned this recognition over the past 15 years and will work hard to do so for the next 15 and beyond.”

The complete results of the 2022 Builder Brand Use Study are posted online and will be featured in the May 2022 issue of Builder magazine.

For more information about Trex and its high-performance outdoor living products, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.
Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You can also follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Elizabeth Gartman
L.C. Williams & Associates
800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900
egartman@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5cccbd5-0194-4fe8-861e-faf7094320d9


