Trez Capital announces the appointment of Christopher Voutsinas to its Board of Governors

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, one of North America's leading real estate financiers that supports borrowers with custom real estate debt and equity solutions and investors with reliable income, is pleased to announce that Christopher Voutsinas has been appointed to the firm's Board of Governors, effective November 1, 2022.

Trez Capital Logo (CNW Group/Trez Capital)

"Trez Capital is proud to have a strong Board of Governors that upholds Trez Capital's commitment to institutional-grade governance and risk management," said Morley Greene, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Trez Capital. "We know that our Board of Governors will at all times act in accordance with the best interests of the Income Trusts and the Unitholders."

Christopher Voutsinas has over 30 years of real estate investment management and private equity experience. Mr. Voutsinas is President of Capital Value & Income Corp., a proprietary investment and advisory firm he founded in 2011.

Mr. Voutsinas has extensive experience with multinational firms and has held senior leadership roles at prominent institutions including Managing Director, Global Head of Real Estate Asset Management at Deutsche Bank and Executive Director, Real Estate Principal Investment Area at Goldman Sachs.

"I am excited to bring the experience I have gained from serving on other boards, advisory and investment committees of both public and private companies to Trez Capital's Board of Governors," said Mr. Voutsinas.

Mr. Voutsinas holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Wharton School of Business, a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from M.I.T., and a Bachelor of Architecture from McGill University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors – Rotman School Directors Program having earned the ICD.D designation.

Christopher Voutsinas joins Steve Mathiesen, Dale Belsher, Andrew Huntley and Paulina Hiebert on the Trez Capital Board of Governors. Stewart Robertson, who served on the Trez Capital Board of Governors for many years, has reached the end of his term of service. We thank Mr. Robertson for his time and dedication.

Story continues

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications, and joint-ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has nearly $5* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,700 transactions totaling more than $16.5 billion CAD since its inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $2.9 billion Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

SOURCE Trez Capital

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c7572.html