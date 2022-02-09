U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Trez Capital appoints Dean Kirkham as President of firm

·2 min read

Trez Capital's new President brings decades of experience in business and executive leadership

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, is proud to announce the appointment of Dean Kirkham as President of the firm.

Trez Capital appoints Dean Kirkham as President of firm (CNW Group/Trez Capital)
Trez Capital appoints Dean Kirkham as President of firm (CNW Group/Trez Capital)

"I am thrilled to announce that Dean Kirkham has been appointed as President of Trez Capital," said Morley Greene, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Trez Capital. "Since joining Trez Capital, he has been instrumental in driving a culture of risk management and compliance while fostering efficiencies that enable the growth of the firm. Dean's leadership will undoubtedly help us advance our strategic goals as we continue to create value and deliver results for our investors, borrowers and team."

Mr. Kirkham joined Trez Capital in March 2016 as the Chief Credit Officer where he set the capital deployment strategy, investment criteria and exposure limits, while structuring and adjudicating loan submissions. In November 2020, he was promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer where he expanded his focus to the leadership of operational teams and initiatives. As President, Mr. Kirkham will help drive Trez Capital's corporate strategy and will become increasingly external facing, taking on important strategic relationships. Mr. Kirkham will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer.

"I am incredibly proud of our talented team, our culture and our ability to innovate. We are entrepreneurs in our hearts and experts in real estate," says Dean Kirkham, President and COO of Trez Capital. "We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing environment. Our team is building on more than two decades of success with loan origination and capital raising. I'm excited to leverage my experience and history at the firm to help write the next chapter in our ongoing success story."

Prior to joining Trez Capital, Mr. Kirkham spent 12 years at the Bank of Montreal as an executive leader on both the risk side and the origination side of the business. Mr. Kirkham began his career in Investment Banking with ABN AMRO's in Amsterdam and later in New York.

About Trez Capital
Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications, and joint ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $4* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,600 transactions totaling more than $14.5 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $2.7 B Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

Trez Capital Logo (CNW Group/Trez Capital)
Trez Capital Logo (CNW Group/Trez Capital)

SOURCE Trez Capital

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c1358.html

