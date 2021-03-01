TRG Datacenters Maintains 100% Uptime During ERCOT Failure In Winter Storm Uri

HOUSTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the record winter storm that left Texas in a statewide power emergency, TRG Datacenters used their generators to keep customers online while reducing their load on the state's struggling power grid.

TRG Datacenters is the only data center in Houston with generators located indoors.

On Saturday morning February 13th, TRG began to implement disaster response protocol for the winter storm. They implemented a "ride-through" team at the facility, to remain on-site during the storm. They also performed extended runtime tests on generators, topped off fuel, and prepared an on-site reserve fuel tanker ready to provide fuel if needed.

On Sunday, February 14th, TRG transitioned to generator power in anticipation for the storm. They continued to operate on generators until Friday, Feb 19th. "This was a unique outage in that the generation capacity of Texas was limited," says Chris Hinkle, Chief Technology Officer of TRG Datacenters. "Because of Texas' generation capacity issue, we felt it best to protect our clients and stay off the grid for an extended period of time, even though utility was available for most of the week. Every one-kilowatt we could take off the grid was one-kilowatt to power people's homes, and we were happy to do that for our community."

"We were able to maintain a business-as-usual experience for our clients while they were stuck in their homes, possibly without power for days on end," says Hinkle. "This really gets to the core of why people utilize colocation facilities: to have a 3rd man watching the fort while they can't be there."

Clients and members of the community reached out thanking TRG as they elected to operate on generators through the duration of the EEA3: Rolling Outages classification of ERCOT. "We knew what the stakes were and that we had to stay online with hospitals and mission-critical facilities relying on our services," Hinkle says. "But beyond that, we provide services for grid operators such as Enchanted Rock, who were able to keep grocery stores throughout Texas online and get people fed. Our ability to say that we got to help keep people fed and receiving healthcare gets to the core of why we do what we do."

TRG Datacenters has become the highest rated and most reviewed data center in Houston within just two years of opening. Through their unique Colo+ service they are able to offer fully managed colocation that includes unlimited remote hands on, physical migrations, and world-best cabling and labeling.

